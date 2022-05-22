Varun Dhawan schools reporter for commenting on Kiara Advani's marriage, says 'tere maa-baap...'

Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Varun Dhawan is known for giving savage replies to irrelevant questions, and during Jug Jugg Jeeyo trailer launch, actor jumped in to rescue Kiara Advani from facing an embarrassing situation. During the press conference, a reporter tried to put Kiara in a spot by asking Anil Kapoor if he has shared tips for healthy marriage between Varun and Kiara. The reporter asked Anil, "Aap purane khiladi hai... Varun ne haal hi mein shaadi ki hai. Kiara bhi 1-2 saal mein shaadi karengi. Toh aapne koi tips di thi unhe?"

Varun took the mic and answered him saying, "Tere maa-baap gaye the rishta le ke?" The reporter replied, "Nahi." Varun continued, "Toh phir kaisa pata tujhe ki shaadi karne wali hai?" The reporter then turned to Kiara and asked her that her co-stars in the film are married, and well-settled, so does she have any plans? Kiara responded, "Main bhi well-settled hoon. Kaam kar rahi hoon, kama rahi hoon, khush hoon."

At the same event, producer Karan Johar opened up on the recent pan-India blockbuster RRR, KGF Chapter 2 success in north India, and said that we shouldn't compete with each other, and celebrate the global acceptance of 'Indian' films.

Karan who was present at the trailer launch of his upcoming production venture, Jug Jugg Jeeyo was asked about his views about regional films like RRR, KGF Chapter 2 overtaking Bollywood. Karan instantly replied to the query saying, "Hum bahut garv ke saath keh sakte hai ki hum Hindustani cinema ka hissa hai. So when RRR, Pushpa, and KGF have done wonders at the box office, we can proudly say it is Indian cinema. We are proud of all those films. They have taken our cinema to a new level. Prashanth Neel sir, Rajamouli saab, and Sukumar have proved that we can go so much further."