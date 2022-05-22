Jug Jugg Jeeyo trailer: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's film showcases troubled marriages with apt comical touch

Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's film Jug Jugg Jeeyo promises to be a family entertainer that gives a perfect mixture of drama and laughter. The trailer of the film has been released to much anticipation, and it seems like the film will entertain the audience.

As far as the premise of the film goes, it is totally opposite to one's expectations. The ensemble film doesn't celebrate marriage, but it deals with divorce and separation. In the film, Varun and Kiara wish to end their married life, and they decide to take divorce. On the other side, Prajakta Koli's marriage is about to take place, so the couple decides to part the ways after Prajakta's marriage. Soon, Varun realises that his father (played by Anil Kapoor) has also decided to end his marriage to his mother (played by Neetu Kapoor). What follows is an entertaining rollercoaster ride of various emotions. The film has hilarious dialogues, perfectly timed by the cast. The screenplay also promises to keep the audience entertained with unpredictable moments.

Here's the trailer of Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Directed by Raj and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, the romantic drama will be the second collaboration of the team after 2019's blockbuster Good Newwz starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the leads. Jug Jugg Jeeyo stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, alongside YouTuber Prajakta Koli and TV show host Maniesh Paul went on floors in Chandigarh in December last year.

The shoot of the movie was halted many times due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Varun and Neetu tested positive for the infection during the shoot, which was one of the reasons the movie shoot paused for some time. Jug Jugg Jeeyo will release in cinemas on June 24.