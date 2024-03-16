Orry finally reveals his primary source of income, getting Rs 15 to 30 lakh for..

When asked to reveal his primary source of income, Orry said that he brings 'joy' to people by attending their events. Orry was quoted as saying, "For now, my focus is to spread the message of happiness."

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry has been the talk of the town for many months now. The social media sensation is well-known for being friends and partying with Bollywood celebrities. Despite Orry's social media posts and luxurious lifestyle, people often wonder about his source of income which, he recently opened up about during an interview with Storyboard18.

When asked to reveal his primary source of income, Orry said that he brings 'joy' to people by attending their events. Orry was quoted as saying, "For now, my focus is to spread the message of happiness. It resonates with people, keeps me going, and allows me to attend events that bring joy to others and myself. These appearances are currently my primary source of income."

Orry also claimed that he gets somewhere between Rs 15 to 30 lakh for attending such events. "People call me to weddings and they are happy to pay me anywhere between Rs 15 lakh-Rs30 lakh. They want me to attend not as a guest but as a friend, maybe to the groom or someone else. So, my actual audience keeps me so afloat that they want me there at their events," he said.

Earlier, during an appearance on Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 17', Orry revealed that he earns around Rs 20 to 30 lakh to just pose for pictures. "I get paid to get pictures clicked at the events with the pose that I do and post them. I earn around Rs 20-30 lakhs for these pictures in one night," he said. His revelation had left Salman Khan shocked.

