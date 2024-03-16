Orry finally reveals his primary source of income, getting Rs 15 to 30 lakh for..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'ED summons are illegal, Court will decide...': AAP legal head after court grants bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Meet India's richest cricketer, much wealthier than Dhoni, Kohli, Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj combined, he is from..

Fateh teaser: Sonu Sood is a ‘nobody’ on killing spree in ‘biggest action thriller’, fans say ‘John Wick vibe'

Meet Purnima Dalal, Nita Ambani's mother, Mukesh Ambani’s mother-in-law who ‘helped’ Mumbai Indians win IPL in 2017

Meet actress who left high-paying job for acting, became a star, married a divorced actor, her husband is..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'ED summons are illegal, Court will decide...': AAP legal head after court grants bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Meet India's richest cricketer, much wealthier than Dhoni, Kohli, Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj combined, he is from..

Fateh teaser: Sonu Sood is a ‘nobody’ on killing spree in ‘biggest action thriller’, fans say ‘John Wick vibe'

10 highest-paid Bollywood actresses of 2024

9 mood-boosting herbs

9  must-watch Japanese love dramas

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Fateh teaser: Sonu Sood is a ‘nobody’ on killing spree in ‘biggest action thriller’, fans say ‘John Wick vibe'

Meet actress who left high-paying job for acting, became a star, married a divorced actor, her husband is..

Orry finally reveals his primary source of income, getting Rs 15 to 30 lakh for..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Orry finally reveals his primary source of income, getting Rs 15 to 30 lakh for..

When asked to reveal his primary source of income, Orry said that he brings 'joy' to people by attending their events. Orry was quoted as saying, "For now, my focus is to spread the message of happiness."

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 16, 2024, 12:05 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry has been the talk of the town for many months now. The social media sensation is well-known for being friends and partying with Bollywood celebrities. Despite Orry's social media posts and luxurious lifestyle, people often wonder about his source of income which, he recently opened up about during an interview with Storyboard18.

When asked to reveal his primary source of income, Orry said that he brings 'joy' to people by attending their events. Orry was quoted as saying, "For now, my focus is to spread the message of happiness. It resonates with people, keeps me going, and allows me to attend events that bring joy to others and myself. These appearances are currently my primary source of income." 

Orry also claimed that he gets somewhere between Rs 15 to 30 lakh for attending such events. "People call me to weddings and they are happy to pay me anywhere between Rs 15 lakh-Rs30 lakh. They want me to attend not as a guest but as a friend, maybe to the groom or someone else. So, my actual audience keeps me so afloat that they want me there at their events," he said. 

Earlier, during an appearance on Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 17', Orry revealed that he earns around Rs 20 to 30 lakh to just pose for pictures. "I get paid to get pictures clicked at the events with the pose that I do and post them. I earn around Rs 20-30 lakhs for these pictures in one night," he said. His revelation had left Salman Khan shocked.

READ | Meet actress who started career with Doordarshan, gave superhit film with Salman Khan, quit acting suddenly due to..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress whose debut film was super flop, yet to give a solo hit, has worked with Priyanka, Shahid, her father is..

Meet actor who studied at IIT Delhi, quit high-paying job for acting, worked with Manoj Bajpayee, became a star after..

Aamir Khan celebrates 59th birthday with Kiran Rao, Laapataa Ladies' actors, tells fans 'agar mujhe gift deni hai toh..'

Meet man, had Rs 18000 crore net worth, sold Rs 12400 crore company for just Rs 74, he is…

Mumbai win 42nd Ranji Trophy title, beat Vidarbha by 169 runs

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement