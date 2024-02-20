Operation Valentine trailer: Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar are on a mission to save nation in action-packed patriotic film

Directed by filmmaker Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, the movie Operation Valentine features Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar in leading roles.

The makers of Operation Valentine, a bilingual film in Telugu and Hindi, unveiled the movie's trailer on Tuesday. Salman Khan and Ram Charan released the Hindi and Telugu versions of the Operation Valentine trailers.

Directed by filmmaker Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, the movie Operation Valentine features Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar in leading roles. The film draws inspiration from true events and the trailer suggests an exhilarating aerial adventure. The 2-minute-42-second trailer opens with Varun's character, Rudra, being ordered to stand down, but he disobeys the command.

It shows the scars Rudra has accumulated over the years, and he is labeled as a pilot who's 'difficult to control' by his senior. Sonal, played by Manushi, Rudra's girlfriend and a radar officer, questions when he'll stop being reckless. Rudra challenges how long they can remain calm in the face of terrorism, and the video concludes with a cliffhanger. The trailer also introduces characters played by Navdeep, Ali Reza, and Ruhani Sharma as fellow IAF pilots.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Varun shared insights about the film drawing comparisons to Siddharth Anand's Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. He said, "I know ours will be different even if I haven’t watched Fighter. We’re not trying to glorify anything or focus only on the incident that took place at Balakot. Our film’s focus is on the personal lives of these IAF officers. It’s not just about how the pilot feels when he’s in the cockpit, it’s also about the work he takes back home. We didn’t show any country or any individual in a bad light, the idea was only to focus on the faujis."

Sony Pictures International Production, known for producing Adivi Sesh's Major, has also supported Operation Valentine, as stated by the filmmakers. “The film revolves around the indomitable spirits of our Air Force heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they face protecting the nation," read offical statement released by makers.

The film Operation Valentine, co-written by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Aamir Khan, and Siddharth Raj Kumar, is scheduled to be released on March 1 next year. This film will mark Varun Tej's debut in the northern film industry and Manushi Chhillar's debut in the southern film industry.