Once Bollywood’s highest-paid star, started career at 11, was labelled B-grade actress, quit films at 27 when...

Headlines

Ratan Tata's company to cut 2800 jobs as it will close 2 blast furnaces at...

Shoaib Malik achieves this massive T20 feat hours after marriage announcement

'If your image is used or morphed...': Rashmika Mandanna reacts after main accused in her deepfake video case arrested

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams: Big update students need to know

Weather update: Delhi-NCR reels under cold wave, dense fog, 'orange alert' issued

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shoaib Malik achieves this massive T20 feat hours after marriage announcement

Not Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Tabu or Dimple Kapadia, this actress has won most National Film Awards for Best Actress

Meet IIT-JEE exam topper Raghu Mahajan, who quit IIT-Delhi during his course due to...

10 most-liked Hindi web series in 2023

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani: Industrialists invited to Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

10 effective tips for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

Controversy: Why So Much Hate Towards Hardik? Fan War Explained | Hardik Pandya Vs Shivam Dube | IPL

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

'If your image is used or morphed...': Rashmika Mandanna reacts after main accused in her deepfake video case arrested

Not Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Tabu or Dimple Kapadia, this actress has won most National Film Awards for Best Actress

Meet actress, who wanted to crack UPSC exam to become IAS officer, but started doing films due to...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Once Bollywood’s highest-paid star, started career at 11, was labelled B-grade actress, quit films at 27 when...

This actress, who was labelled as B-grade actress, heroes refused to work with her, quit films at 27.

article-main

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 06:49 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many actors in Bollywood have started their careers at a young age and then went on to become stars. One such actress who started her career at the age of 11, became one of the highest-paid stars in the industry and gave several hits. The actress we are talking about survived breast cancer and is considered to be one of the finest actors in the industry. 

The actress was one labelled as a B-grade actress but that didn't stop her from working in over 100 films in her career. However, she later quit the film industry at the early age of 27. She is none other than Mumtaz. 

Mumtaz started her career at the age of 11 with Sone Ki Chidiya in 1958, and did small roles in films like Stree and Sehra. Her first role as an adult was in O. P. Ralhan's Gehra Daag. She then got small roles in hits like Mujhe Jeene Do. However, later, she played lead actress in 16 action films, including Faulad, Veer Bhimsen, Tarzan Comes to Delhi, Sikandar-E-Azam, Rustom-E-Hind, Raaka, and Daku Mangal Singh, with Dara Singh, and was labelled as a stunt-film heroine. 

Mumtaz then worked in movies like Ram Aur Shyam, Mere Hamdam Mere Dost, and Brahmachari, in which her performances were much appreciated. Her breakthrough film came with Do Raaste after which she established herself as one of the leading actresses with films such as Bandhan, Aadmi Aur Insaan, Sacha Jhutha, Khilona, Tere Mere Sapne, and Hare Rama Hare Krishna among others. 

Her pairing with Rajesh Khanna was the most successful, with a total of 10 films. She also starred with Shashi Kapoor, Dharmendra and Feroz Khan in several films. However, at the age of 27, the actress quit films after the drama Aaina in 1977 as she got married to  Mayur Madhvani and wanted to concentrate on her family. She did make a comeback in 1990 with the film Aandhiyan but retired when the movie flopped.

The actress recently in an interview revealed that she was once labeled as a B-grade actress and that no one wanted to work with her but Ram Aur Shyam with Dilip Kumar acted as a turning point of her career. Speaking to DawnNews, she said, “I was given the label of a B-grade actor because I did a lot of small roles. I also did comedy with Mehboob sahab. I just closed my eyes and did work. I thought the rest is in god’s hands. My start in the film industry was wrong. I won’t blame the heroes for not working with me because everybody wants to climb the ladder of success. But Mehboob sahab showed one of my scenes to Dilip Kumar sahab and asked him if he would work with me in Ram Aur Shyam. He told him that the girl was nice and he agreed. Dilip sahab was a very down-to-earth person.”

The actress was considered a sex symbol and was reportedly the highest-paid actress charging Rs 2.5 lakh for her role in movies in the late 1960s to early 1970s. The actress settled in London with her husband after she quit films and has two daughters of which Natasha got married to Feroz Khan's son Fardeen Khan in 2006. The actress was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 54. She reportedly underwent six chemotherapies and 35 radiation sessions before becoming cancer-free. 

Read Salman Khan praises Mumtaz 'aunty' as she dances to Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT graduate who once backed Rs 14150000 crore company, know his Shah Rukh Khan connection

Fighter advance booking collection crosses Rs 1 crore in just 12 hours, Hrithik, Deepika-starrer set for bumper opening

Tanishaa Mukerji calls Animal pro-feminist film that 'endorses equality' and 'makes women understand their hypocrisy'

Who invented butter chicken? Delhi's 2 big restaurants reach High Court

Ravichandran Ashwin receives invitation to attend Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE