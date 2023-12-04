Watch: Mumtaz and Asha Bhosle groove to Koi Sehri Babu, video goes viral, netizens say 'old is gold'

The video features Asha Bhosle guiding 76-year-old Mumtaz through a particular step from the song Koi Sehri Babu.

The recent viral video of music industry legends Mumtaz and Asha Bhosle has sent the internet into a frenzy as it showcases the duo dancing to the tune of Koi Sehri Babu. Initially shared by Mumtaz on her social media platform, the video is doing rounds on social media.

The video features 90-year-old Asha Bhosle guiding 76-year-old Mumtaz through a particular step from the song. Mumtaz then takes the spotlight, exhibiting sheer grace as she passionately dances to the tune, a true epitome of elegance throughout the performance.

Asha sang her first film song Chala Chala Nav Bala for the Marathi film Majha Bal in 1943. Eighty years and some 12,000 songs later, Bhosle is readying to hold the stage again – and shows no signs of slowing down. Music, she said simply, is like breathing. And it wasn’t always easy, said the singer whose voice has emoted every nuance and every mood for actors down generations, right from Meena Kumari to Kajol and hundreds of others in between.

"Humari saans nahin hoti hai toh aadmi mar jata hai. Mere liye music meri saans hai (For me, music is my breath). I have spent my life with this thought. I have given a lot to music. I feel good I've come out of difficult times. Many times I felt I would not be able to survive, but I did," Bhosle told PTI.