This Hollywood film on Hanuman has Bollywood stars, is set in India, but censor refuses its India release because...

Ileana D'Cruz says her work has gone unnoticed, didn't get offers after signing Barfi: 'Haven't received my dues'

JD(S) suspends Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna over 'sex scandal'

'He might have lost his...': AAP leader gives big update on Raghav Chadha

Ileana D'Cruz says her work has gone unnoticed, didn't get offers after signing Barfi: 'Haven't received my dues'

Education

Meet IAS officer, who failed 35 times, then cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Hailing from Haryana's Sirsa, Wardhan pursued schooling from there and also earned a BTech degree in electronics engineering from Hisar.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 30, 2024, 01:28 PM IST

For many, becoming an IAS officer is the ultimate dream, pursued with relentless dedication and unwavering perseverance. Among the countless aspirants, there are inspiring stories of resilience and determination. Today, we will talk about IAS officer Vijay Wardhan, who faced numerous setbacks before finally achieving success.

According to reports reveal that Wardhan failed in as many as 35 separate tests before finally securing AIR 104 in the UPSC exam. Each setback served as a valuable learning experience, motivating him to work harder.

Hailing from Haryana's Sirsa, Wardhan pursued schooling from there and also earned a BTech degree in electronics engineering from Hisar. He then relocated to Delhi to embark on his UPSC preparation journey.

Despite facing numerous challenges along the way, including unsuccessful attempts at various competitive exams such as the Haryana PCS, UPPSC, SSC and CGL, Wardhan remained steadfast in his resolve. Despite initial setbacks, he continued to strive for excellence.

His first attempt at the UPSC exam in 2014 ended in disappointment, followed by four consecutive unsuccessful attempts. However, undeterred by these setbacks, Wardhan persisted in his efforts.

In 2018, his perseverance bore fruit as he secured an impressive AIR 104, albeit for the post of an IPS officer. Determined to achieve his ultimate goal of becoming an IAS officer, Wardhan continued to pursue his dreams relentlessly. In 2021, his unwavering determination finally paid off as he achieved his long-awaited goal of becoming an IAS officer.

