Salman Khan praises Mumtaz 'aunty' as she dances to Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke

Salman Khan was unable to contain his admiration for actor Mumtaz's dance moves. Mumtaz recently made an appearance on a podcast on the Spotify music service. She and the podcast's host performed a dance to the song "Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche" during the recording. She and actor Shammi Kapoor were included in the song's original music video.

Sharing a video of Mumtaz dancing to the evergreen song, Salman wrote on Instagram, “It’s so amazing to see u dance mumtaz aunty. Love it , u r absolutely the best ….”\

Mohd Rafi and Suman Kalyanpur sang the song Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche, which was written by the music-composing team Shankar-Jaikishan.

Salman shared a throwback video of Raksha Bandhan star Akshay Kumar in which he can be seen getting emotional.

Sharing the video on his Instagram, he wrote, I just came across something that I thought that I must share with ev1. God bless you akki, truly amazing, felt so good seeing this. Keep fit, keep working n may god always be with you brother. @akshaykumar."

Akshay shared Salman's story on his Instagram, and wrote, "Really touched by your msg @beingsalmankhan. Bahot aacha laga. God bless you too. Shine on."



Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan are Salman Khan's next movies. The film was initially slated to release on December 30 later this year, but Salman Khan decided to postpone the film to Eid next year as his spy thriller Tiger 3, originally scheduled to release on Eid, had to be postponed to Diwali 2023. The film was initially titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, then its title was reportedly changed to Bhaijaan, and has been finalised as Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The actor is also acting as presenter of Bigg Boss' current season of television reality competition.