Akshay Kumar is 'touched' by Salman Khan's gesture, reacts to Tiger 3 star sharing his emotional video

Salman Khan- Akshay Kumar

Last night, Salman Khan displayed his love towards Akshay Kumar, by sharing a reel of Ram Setu actor, who had an emotional breakdown during a reality show. Akshay Kumar saw Salman's gesture and acknowledged his love.

In the reel, shared by Salman, Akshay broke down when he received a special message from his sister Alka. He graced one of the reality shows to promote his family drama Raksha Bandha. Alka's heat-touching message left Akshay emotional. He couldn't control his tears. Salman shared this heartwarming video, and wrote, "God bless you Akki."

Soon, Akshay shared Salman's story on his Instagram, and wrote, "Really touched by your msg @beingsalmankhan. Bahot aacha laga. God bless you too. Shine on."

Here's Akshay's post

On Friday, actor Salman Khan took to Instagram and shared a throwback video of Raksha Bandhan star Akshay Kumar in which he can be seen getting emotional. Sharing the video, Salman wished him good luck.

Taking to Instagram, Salman shared the video on his stories which he captioned, " I just came across something that I thought that I must share with ev1. God bless you akki, truly amazing, felt so good seeing this. Keep fit, keep working n may god always be with you brother. @akshaykumar."

Talking about the video, in the clip, Akshay could be seen getting emotional after he heard an audio message from his sister Alka Bhatia. Addressing the Khiladi actor Raju, she said in Punjabi, "I just remembered while chatting with someone that the festival of Rakhi is on August 11. You stood beside me at all times, good and bad. From being a father, and friend to a brother, you played all roles for me. Thank you for everything."The clip was from the singing reality show Superstar Singer 2 where Akshay Kumar graced during the promotions of his family entertainer film Raksha Bandhan.