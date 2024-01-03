Nupur Shikhare jogs 8 km on Mumbai roads, plays dhol on his way to wedding with Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan

On his wedding day with Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare ran for 8 km to reach his wedding venue and played and danced to dhols outside the venue. See viral photos and videos.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and her long-time beau Nupur Shikhare are set to tie the knot on Wednesday, January 3, in a court marriage followed by an intimate reception at the Taj Lands End, Mumbai. It has been reported that the couple will host a grand wedding ceremony in Udaipur in the weekend.

Ahead of their wedding ceremony, the fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare was seen jogging his way to the wedding venue. He ran staright for 8 kms from Santa Cruz to Bandra on the Mumbai roads. He was also seen playing and dancing to dhol with his few friends and family members outside the wedding venue. His photos and videos have gone viral on social media.









Talking about Nupur and Ira's love story, the two began dating during the 2020 lockdown and made their relationship public in 2021 when they shared their photos on Instagram together for the first time. In November 2022, the couple had an intimate engagement ceremony in Mumbai, which was attended by their family members and close friends.

The Laal Singh Chaddha star shares daughter Ira Khan and son Junaid Khan with his ex-wife Reena Dutta, whom he married in 1986 and divorced in 2002. From his second marriage with Kiran Rao, Aamir welcomed a son named Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy in 2011. The two had tied the knot in 2005 and announced their separation in 2021.

