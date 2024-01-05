Not Sonam Kapoor, but this actress was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first choice opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Saawariya

Sonam Kapoor was not Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first choice for Saawariya opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor made their debut in Bollywood in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Saawariya which failed to impress the audience and flopped at the box office. However, do you know that Sonam was not Bhansali's first choice for the film?

Yes, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first choice for Saawariya was another actress who made her debut in the same year as Sonam and Ranbir Kapoor. The actress we are talking about is now a superstar and rules the heart of the audience. She is none other than Deepika Padukone.

According to reports, Deepika Padukone was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first choice, however, due to an unexpected turn of events, Sonam Kapoor bagged the role opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Deepika then made her grand debut in Om Shanti Om which was released on the same date as Sawaariya and turned out to be a blockbuster. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan and their chemistry in the film was much loved by the audience.

Helmed by Farah Khan, Om Shanti Om was co-written by Mayur Puri and Mushtaq Shiekh, and produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the film also starred Arjun Rampal, Kiron Kher, and Shreyas Talpde along with others in key roles. Not only the film's dialogues and performances by the actor, but also its soundtrack impressed the audience.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently awaiting the release of two of her films. The actress will be seen sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand's Fighter which is set to hit the theatres on January 25. She will also be seen in Nag Ashwin's science fiction Kalki 2898 AD which also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan and is scheduled to hit the theatres this year.