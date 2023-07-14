Not Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, this unknown film is Bollywood debut of Vijay Sethupathi

Jawan is the Bollywood debut for actress Nayanthara and filmmaker Atlee, but not for its antagonist Vijay Sethupathi.

Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan marks the Bollywood debut of actress Nayanthara, who has given multiple hits in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, and the filmmaker Atlee, who has directed Thalapathy Vijay in three successive blockbusters namely Theri (2016), Mersal (2017), and Bigil (2019).

The upcoming actioner could also have been the Hindi film debut of the National Award-winning actor Vijay Sethupathi, but that's not the case. Vijay's first Hindi release is a film called Mumbaikar, which premiered on JioCinema last month and went unnoticed by many. The action thriller also featured Vikrant Massey, Tanya Maniktala, Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, and Sachin Khedekar.

Directed by the multiple National Award-winning cinematographer Santosh Sivan, Mumbaikar is an official remake of the 2017 Tamil superhit film Maanagaram, which marked the directorial debut of Lokesh Kanagaraj. The original starred Sri, Sundeep Kishan, Regina Cassandra, Munishkanth, and Madhusudhan. After Maanagaram, Lokesh has made three other blockbusters namely Kaithi, Master, and Vikram. His fifth film titled Leo is lined up for release in October this year.

Apart from Jawan and Mumbaikar, Vijay Sethupathi also has another much-anticipated Hindi film lined up for release. It is Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, in which he stars opposite Katrina Kaif. The film's release date hasn't been officially announced yet. Raghavan has previously directed critically and commercially acclaimed thrillers such as Ek Hasina Thi, Badlapur, Johnny Gaddaar, and Andhadhun. His only misfire has been Agent Vinod.

Coming back to Jawan, the film also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sunil Grover, and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya as part of the ensemble cast. Produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

