Mumbaikar trailer: Vijay Sethupathi, Vikrant Massey get entangled in kidnapping gone wrong in Maanagaram remake, watch

Mumbaikar, which will stream on JioCinema on June 2, marks the Bollywood debut of Vijay Sethupathi, who has impressed audiences with his brilliant performances in Tamil cinema.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 03:19 PM IST

Mumbaikar trailer/JioStudios YouTube screengrabs

The trailer for Mumbaikar was released by the makers JioStudios on Saturday, May 27. Featuring an ensemble cast of Vijay Sethupathi, Vikrant Massey, Ranvir Shorey, Tanya Maniktala, Sanjay Mishra, Sachin Khedekar, and Hridhu Haroon among others, the film is a direct-to-digital release on the OTT platform JioCinema on June 2.

The film promises a quirky action thriller after Ranvir Shorey's son gets mistakenly kidnapped by Vikrant Massey with Vijay Sethupathi also asking the former for the ransom. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai over 24 hours, Mumbaikar's trailer has captivated the netizens, who are waiting to watch the film next week.

The action thriller is directed by popular cinematographer Santosh Sivan, who has previously helmed multiple award-winning films in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. His most famous directorial has been Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's epic historical drama Asoka released in 2001.

Mumbaikar will mark the Bollywood debut of National Award winner Vijay Sethupathi, who has impressed audiences with his brilliant performances in Tamil cinema. He will also be seen with Katrina Kaif in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas and is playing the main antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan's actioner Jawan, which will hit theatres on September 7.

The upcoming film is the official Hindi remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial debut Maanagaram, which was a critical and commercial success. The 2017 Tamil film starred Sri, Sundeep Kishan, Regina Cassandra, Madhusudhan, Munishkanth, and Charle in the leading roles.

Before Mumbaikar, Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, and Gajraj Rao-starrer action thriller Bholaa released earlier this year in cinemas was also the official remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj's 2019 action thriller Kaithi. Also directed by Devgn, the film grossed over Rs 100 crore at the box office worldwide.

