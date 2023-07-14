This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Apart from Deepika Padukone playing a special appearance, Sanjay Dutt and Thalapathy Vijay are also rumoured to be a part of Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan.

Since its prevue release, Jawan has become the most awaited Indian film of the year. After Deepika Padukone was spotted on the sets of the film last year leading to reports that she is a part of the Atlee directorial, the prevue confirmed these rumours with her billing as a special appearance in the film.

There have also been rumours that Sanjay Dutt and Thalapahy Vijay, whom Atlee has directed in three blockbusters namely Theri, Mersal, and Bigil, will also have cameos in Jawan. And now adding to this rumoured list is Kiara Advani, who reportedly has shot a star-studded dance sequence with Shah Rukh Khan for the film.

As per a report in boxofficeworldwide.com, the song sequence featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Kiara Advani is currently being shot at YRF Studios in Mumbai. The report added that "a talented mix of international and Indian dancers" are also a part of the star-studded song, which will also feature two stars from the South film industry.

The upcoming actioner marks the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara, one of the most successful actresses in the South film industries, and filmmaker Atlee. Jawan will be the second Hindi film of Vijay Sethupathi after his first Bollywood movie Mumbaikar premiered on JioCinema last month.

Also starring Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya among others, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

