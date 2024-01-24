Not Pakistan, but these countries have banned Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter

While Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter has failed to receive a green light from the censor board in Gulf countries, the Siddharth Anand-directed aerial action thriller will be released in Indian theatres on January 25.

There’s bad news for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s fans living in Gulf countries who were eagerly waiting for the release of the duo’s film Fighter.

As per Girish Johar, film business expert and producer, Fighter "has been denied release in all Gulf countries except UAE as of now." However, the reason for the ban has not been disclosed yet.

A source close to the Fighter team also confirmed the update regarding the release of Fighter in Gulf countries except UAE. The makers are yet to give any official statement regarding the same.

While Fighter has failed to receive a green light from the censor board in Gulf countries, the aerial action thriller will be released in Indian theatres on January 25. As of now, there has been no update about the film's release in Pakistan.

The film's official synopsis reads, "Militant activities are going out of control in the Srinagar Valley, so a new and elite unit, Air Dragons, is commissioned by the Air Headquarters. They are now the first responders to any hostile activity. They comprise of the best combat aviators handpicked from across the IAF. Fighter is the story of Air Dragons who are willing to give it their all for the nation while going through the highs and lows of their internal and external battles."

Fighter has Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone sharing the screen space for the first time ever in their careers. The much-awaited action film is Hrithik and Deepika's third collaboration with Siddharth Anand after Bang Bang! and War, and Bachna Ae Haseeno and Pathaan, respectively.

The much-awaited aerial actioner is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Rishabh Sawhney, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Akshay Oberoi. It is produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. (With inputs from ANI)