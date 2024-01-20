Not Kareena Kapoor Khan, but this actress was Rajkumar Hirani's first choice opposite Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots

Kareena Kapoor Khan was not the first choice opposite Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots.

Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots starring Aamir Khan won the hearts of the audience and turned out to be a blockbuster. The chemistry of Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film was also much loved by the audience. However, do you know that Kareena was not Hirani's first choice?

Well, yes, before Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rajkumar Hirani offered the role to another actress who turned down the offer. The actress we are talking about is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood who has given several hits and blockbusters. She is none other than Kajol.

According to several reports, Kajol turned down the offer as she wasn’t happy with Pia’s character. Reportedly, she felt that Pia’s role wasn’t as powerful as she had done in other movies in the past. As a result, the diva turned down the project without any second thoughts. Talking about the same, the actress said in an interview, "When Raju Hirani came to me with the script, I said I’d do the film if I were given the lead role (played by Aamir) or at least one of the other two main male leads. Raju thought I was joking, but I wasn’t. I didn’t have much to do in the role that was offered to me (eventually played by Kareena Kapoor). I wouldn’t have felt happy doing that film."

3 Idiots is a satire about the social pressure under the Indian education system. It revolves around the story of three engineering students, Rancho (played by Aamir), Raju (played by Sharman Joshi), and Farhan (played by R Madhavan), who meet each other during their college and turn best friends and how later Rancho changes his friends' perspective towards education.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots starred Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, Boman Irani, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ali Fazal along with others in key roles. The movie received a thunderous response from the audience and collected Rs 460 crore worldwide at the box office.

