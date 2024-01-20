Headlines

Sania Mirza's last post before Shoaib Malik's third marriage goes viral, check here

'Some said leave Hardik and pick....': Ex-India opener on potential selection dilemma for T20 World Cup

Meet topper who cracked UPSC exam to become IRS officer, quit after 14 years due to...

Not Kareena Kapoor Khan, but this actress was Rajkumar Hirani's first choice opposite Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots

Meet IIM graduate, former Army officer, who worked with Salman Khan in Rs 900 crore film, he’s nephew of...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sania Mirza's last post before Shoaib Malik's third marriage goes viral, check here

'Some said leave Hardik and pick....': Ex-India opener on potential selection dilemma for T20 World Cup

Meet topper who cracked UPSC exam to become IRS officer, quit after 14 years due to...

5 Japanese weight loss tips to burn fat easily

10 most expensive Indian films of 2024

Highest wicket-takers in India vs England Tests

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Controversy: Why So Much Hate Towards Hardik? Fan War Explained | Hardik Pandya Vs Shivam Dube | IPL

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Not Kareena Kapoor Khan, but this actress was Rajkumar Hirani's first choice opposite Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots

Meet Umair Jaswal, Pakistani actor who was once married to Shoaib Malik's third wife Sana Javed

Meet actress who played key role in TV serial Ramayan, worked with Amitabh, quit acting after marriage, she is now...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Not Kareena Kapoor Khan, but this actress was Rajkumar Hirani's first choice opposite Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots

Kareena Kapoor Khan was not the first choice opposite Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots.

article-main

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 05:31 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots starring Aamir Khan won the hearts of the audience and turned out to be a blockbuster. The chemistry of Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film was also much loved by the audience. However, do you know that Kareena was not Hirani's first choice? 

Well, yes, before Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rajkumar Hirani offered the role to another actress who turned down the offer. The actress we are talking about is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood who has given several hits and blockbusters. She is none other than Kajol. 

According to several reports, Kajol turned down the offer as she wasn’t happy with Pia’s character. Reportedly, she felt that Pia’s role wasn’t as powerful as she had done in other movies in the past. As a result, the diva turned down the project without any second thoughts. Talking about the same, the actress said in an interview, "When Raju Hirani came to me with the script, I said I’d do the film if I were given the lead role (played by Aamir) or at least one of the other two main male leads. Raju thought I was joking, but I wasn’t. I didn’t have much to do in the role that was offered to me (eventually played by Kareena Kapoor). I wouldn’t have felt happy doing that film."

3 Idiots is a satire about the social pressure under the Indian education system. It revolves around the story of three engineering students, Rancho (played by Aamir), Raju (played by Sharman Joshi), and Farhan (played by R Madhavan), who meet each other during their college and turn best friends and how later Rancho changes his friends' perspective towards education. 

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots starred Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, Boman Irani, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ali Fazal along with others in key roles. The movie received a thunderous response from the audience and collected Rs 460 crore worldwide at the box office. 

Read Kajol takes social media break, says she's 'facing one of the toughest trials' of her life; fans left worried, shocked

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sandeep Reddy Vanga says 'animal behaviour' in Bollywood breeds nepotism, slams award shows: 'They promote...'

Tanishaa Mukerji calls Animal pro-feminist film that 'endorses equality' and 'makes women understand their hypocrisy'

Meet investment banker with Rs 11630 crore net worth, great grandson of man who co-founded Rs 36949666 crore company

Ravichandran Ashwin receives invitation to attend Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya

Meet IIT graduate who quit high paying job to become actor, took tuitions to make ends meet, now OTT star, earns...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE