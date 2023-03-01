How Kareena Kapoor Khan attained the perfect zero-size figure for a movie, secret revealed

Representational image

One of the top actresses of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan is not only loved for her acting but also for her looks. After the birth of Taimur and Jeh, Kareena’s weight increased very fast. However, Kareena’s strict diet not only helped her lose weight but also kept her fit. Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps posting many pictures related to her fitness on Instagram.

In an old interview taken by her nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed about her fitness, diet and also about how she attained zero size figure.

When Kareena was asked what she did to lose weight, Kareena said, 'I paid attention to my diet. But I kept my diet balanced. I have never tried to lose weight fast and I would advise all mothers also that you should never think of losing weight fast it can affect your health. Many people leave food in confusion.

The name of rice comes first in this. When Kareena was asked what she had left? So his answer was, 'My food is incomplete without rice. Saif and I both definitely eat rice in our meals. When you stress about anything, it harms you. I eat rice and eat LTD. Apart from this, I eat a lot of khichdi. If I feel like eating roti, I only eat roti made of ragi and millets. I do not compromise with my taste, but balance what I eat and eat it.

This is how Kareena attained zero size figure

Kareena Kapoor has been famous for her size zero. The time she decided she is going to have zero size figure for a particular movie she started prepping for it without opting for any kind of crash diet.

Kareena only focussed on ''ghar ka khanna' i.e. roti, dal, rice and a spoon of ghee and regular workout, and that's how she achieved zero size figure.

Kareena in general likes home-cooked food, but when she is out for shoots, she only eats local food. She says, 'I like home food but, it is not possible on the shoot. That's why I try to eat local organic food. If I don't get anything, I eat seasonal fruits. In summers, mangoes, curd rice, kokum drink, lemon water only help to keep me hydrated.

Kareena never does diet to be thin, she always takes a balanced diet and focuses on workouts.