Baahubali Crown of Blood trailer: Amarendra, Bhallaladeva join hands to protect Mahishmati, fight against Katappa

In the Baahubali: Crown of Blood trailer, Amarendra and Bhallaladeva join hands to protect the great kingdom of Mahishmati and the throne against its greatest threat, the mysterious warlord known only as Raktadeva and Katappa.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 02, 2024, 03:34 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Baahubali Crown of Blood trailer
Baahubali is one of the most loved fantasy franchises in India, this film series has a separate fanbase. On Thursday, Disney+ Hotstar dropped the trailer of the prequel to the film Baahubali: Crown of Blood.

This is the story where Amarendra Baahubali and Bhallaladeva join hands to protect the great kingdom of Mahishmati and the throne against its greatest threat, the mysterious warlord known only as Raktadeva. In the trailer, Amarendra Baahubali and Bhallaladeva team up to fight against Raktadeva, and his Senapati Katappa to protect Mahishmati kingdom.

A Graphic India and Arka Mediaworks production, Baahubali: Crown of Blood is produced by S.S. Rajamouli, Sharad Devarajan &Shobu Yarlagadda, directed and produced by  Jeevan J. Kang & Navin John, the epic saga promises to take the audiences into an animated world of Baahubali to experience an untold story of epic adventure, brotherhood, betrayal, conflict and heroism.

The power-packed action series is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar starting 17th May, 2024. Rana Dagubatti, who played Bhallaladeva in the Baahubali franchise said, "The film franchise of Baahubali has built its legacy; I am excited to see the legacy being continued with animated storytelling format. This new chapter of Baahubali and Bhallaladeva’s life will unfold many more mysteries of the Baahubali world. I am thrilled that S.S. Rajamouli, Sharad Devarajan, Disney+Hotstar, Arka Mediaworks and Graphic India are bringing this new chapter of Baahubali’s world in an animated format that will introduce the world of Baahubali to the fans and newer audiences in an exciting way.”

Meanwhile, Prabhas said, “It’s an exciting time that Baahubali and Bhallaladeva are going to come together in this unseen chapter of Baahubali’s journey. Baahubali: Crown of Blood is a chapter that takes place before the story in the film franchise. It’s an important chapter in Baahu’s and Bhalla’s life. It's wonderful that S.S. Rajamouli, Sharad Devarajan, Disney+Hotstar, Arka Mediaworks, and Graphic India are bringing this story to the world through this animated format. I cannot wait to watch this new chapter in Baahubali’s journey.”

