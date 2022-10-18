Nora Fatehi denied permission to perform in Bangladesh, know why

Nora Fatehi/File photo

Popular Indian actress Nora Fatehi, who is known for her sizzling dance moves in item songs in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films, has been denied to perform at an event in Dhaka, the capital city of the neighbouring nation Bangladesh. And the reason for the same will probably shock you!

Well, Bangladesh has stopped the actress from her live performance due to the financial crunch as part of the austerity measures. The Ministry of Cultural Affairs of Bangladesh issued a notice on Monday, October 17, that denied Nora to perform "in view of the global situation and with the aim of maintaining the foreign exchange reserves". The performance had been organised by Women Leadership Corporation where Bhuj: The Pride of India actress was also supposed to give out certain awards.

Meanwhile back home, Nora is currently judging the tenth season of dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, along with Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit. She also participated in the ninth season of the show, which was aired from July 2016 to January 2017. The actress ended up in tenth place in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 9.

Nora, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with the Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa with whom she has featured in two music videos - Naach Meri Rani and Dance Meri Rani, has flaunted her sexy curves in multiple Bollywood item numbers in the recent past including Dilbar in Satyameva Jayate, Kamariya in Stree, and Kusu Kusu in Satyameva Jayate 2.



The actress will be seen in a full-fledged acting role in the comedy-drama 100%, which is scheduled to release next year. Also starring Riteish Deshmukh, Shehnaaz Gill, and John Abraham, the film marks Sajid Khan's comeback to direction after nine years since the filmmaker has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women during the MeToo movement in 2018.