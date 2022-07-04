Nora Fatehi mesmerises in pink saree at Dance Deewane Juniors sets, photos go viral

Nora Fatehi was snapped wearing a beautiful pink saree on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors on Monday, July 4.
Nora Fatehi is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the Hindi film industry and she keeps treating her fans and followers with amazing pictures from her photoshoots on her Instagram. The actress was photographed in a mesmerising pink saree on the sets of the dance-based reality show for kids Dance Deewane Juniors on Monday, July 4. (All photos: Viral Bhayani)
1. Nora Fatehi looks mesmerising in pink saree
Nora Fatehi looks like an eternal beauty in a pink saree that she wore on the sets of the kids-based dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors telecast on Colors TV.
2. Nora Fatehi's co-judges on Dance Deewane Juniors
Nora Fatehi is the judge of the popular show, along with Ranbir Kapoor's mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and choreographer Marzi Pestonji.
3. Nora Fatehi's rumoured relationship with Guru Randhawa
Nora Fatehi is said to be in a relationship with the Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa, with whom she has featured in two music videos - Naach Meri Rani and Dance Meri Rani.
4. Nora Fatehi's famous Bollywood songs
Nora has flaunted her sexy curves in multiple Bollywood item numbers in the recent past including Dilbar in Satyameva Jayate, Kamariya in Stree, and Kusu Kusu in Satyameva Jayate 2.
5. Nora Fatehi's full-fledged acting role
The actress displayed her acting skills in the 2021 film Bhuj: The Pride of India co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha among others, in which she portrayed a RAW spy Heena Rehman.
6. Nora Fatehi's strong social media presence
Nora is highly active on social media with close to 41 million followers on Instagram. She keeps treating her fans with amazing pictures that go viral in minutes.