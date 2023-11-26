Who is Nikhita Gandhi? Sang tracks in blockusters Tiger 3 and Leo, four students died at her concert in Kerala

Headlines

Viral video: Mohammed Shami saves man's life who met with an accident in Nainital; watch

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: History, significance, rituals and everything to know

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: History, significance, rituals and everything to know

Orry makes shocking claims, says his friends 'attempted his murder', pushed him at party, left him drunk on rooftop

Uttarkashi tunnel: Phones, wi-fi, bat, ball sent to trapped workers to relieve stress; check updates

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Mohammed Shami saves man's life who met with an accident in Nainital; watch

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: History, significance, rituals and everything to know

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: History, significance, rituals and everything to know

9 most-awaited films releasing in December 2023

IPL 2024 auction:  List of players likely to be retained and released by RCB 

9 Less crowded Indian hill stations to witness snowfall this winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Orry makes shocking claims, says his friends 'attempted his murder', pushed him at party, left him drunk on rooftop

When Shah Rukh Khan said he would never be able to work with this superstar: 'Not many people are fond of...'

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's leaked pregnancy test shows she and Vicky Jain are....

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Who is Nikhita Gandhi? Sang tracks in blockusters Tiger 3 and Leo, four students died at her concert in Kerala

Here's everything you need to know about the singer Nikhita Gandhi, whose concert in Kerala turned into a stampede, leading to the death of four students.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a piece of tragic news from Kerala, four students were killed in a stampede that ensued during Cochin University's annual festival on Saturday night, November 25. Several of them were also injured as students rushed to sheltered areas during the sudden downpour. The students had gathered for the singer Nikhita Gandhi's concert.

Nikhita issued a statement after the shocking incident on her social media accounts. "Heartbroken and devastated by what took place this evening in Kochi. Such an unfortunate incident took place before I could even leave for the venue for the performance. No words are possibly enough to express this profound grief. My prayers go out to the families of the students", her post read.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held an emergency meeting at a government guest house in Kozhikode in the wake of the tragedy and condoled the death of students. He also ordered a probe into the incident.

Who is Nikhita Gandhi?

Nikhita Gandhi is among the most versatile singers in the Indian film industry as she has crooned songs of multiple genres across Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films. A half-Punjabi and half-Bengali artiste, she learnt Odissi dance and Hindustani music while growing up. Gandhi is a former student at A. R. Rahman's K. M. College of Music and Technology.

Some of her most famous songs are Raabta title track from Raabta, Ullu ka Pattha from Jagga Jasoor, Ghar from Jab Harry Met Sejal, Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe from Stree and Badshah's Jugnu. In 2023, Nikhita has been associated with multiple blockbusters as she has sung Tere Pyaar Mein in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ordinary Person in Leo, and Leke Prabhu Ka Naam in Tiger 3.

READ | Nikhita Gandhi opens up on comparisons between Tiger 3's Leke Prabhu Ka Naam and Pathaan's Besharam Rang | Exclusive

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Winter fashion: 5 trendy must-have jackets to elevate men's style

Jamie Foxx denies sexual assault allegations, plans to counter sue accuser: 'The claims are no more...'

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue operation halted due to technical glitch, workers remain trapped on day 13

Rescue Auger drill stuck in rubble, Uttarakhand tunnel rescue may take many more weeks

Afghanistan announces permanent closure of its embassy in India, here's why

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE