Who is Nikhita Gandhi? Sang tracks in blockusters Tiger 3 and Leo, four students died at her concert in Kerala

Here's everything you need to know about the singer Nikhita Gandhi, whose concert in Kerala turned into a stampede, leading to the death of four students.

In a piece of tragic news from Kerala, four students were killed in a stampede that ensued during Cochin University's annual festival on Saturday night, November 25. Several of them were also injured as students rushed to sheltered areas during the sudden downpour. The students had gathered for the singer Nikhita Gandhi's concert.

Nikhita issued a statement after the shocking incident on her social media accounts. "Heartbroken and devastated by what took place this evening in Kochi. Such an unfortunate incident took place before I could even leave for the venue for the performance. No words are possibly enough to express this profound grief. My prayers go out to the families of the students", her post read.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held an emergency meeting at a government guest house in Kozhikode in the wake of the tragedy and condoled the death of students. He also ordered a probe into the incident.

Who is Nikhita Gandhi?

Nikhita Gandhi is among the most versatile singers in the Indian film industry as she has crooned songs of multiple genres across Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films. A half-Punjabi and half-Bengali artiste, she learnt Odissi dance and Hindustani music while growing up. Gandhi is a former student at A. R. Rahman's K. M. College of Music and Technology.

Some of her most famous songs are Raabta title track from Raabta, Ullu ka Pattha from Jagga Jasoor, Ghar from Jab Harry Met Sejal, Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe from Stree and Badshah's Jugnu. In 2023, Nikhita has been associated with multiple blockbusters as she has sung Tere Pyaar Mein in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ordinary Person in Leo, and Leke Prabhu Ka Naam in Tiger 3.



READ | Nikhita Gandhi opens up on comparisons between Tiger 3's Leke Prabhu Ka Naam and Pathaan's Besharam Rang | Exclusive