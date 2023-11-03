Nikhita Gandhi opens up on comparisons between Tiger 3's Leke Prabhu Ka Naam and Pathaan's Besharam Rang | Exclusive

Nikhita Gandhi talks about her latest chartbuster Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from Salman Khan and Karina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3, and also shared the best compliment she has received for the track, composed y Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and co-sung by Arijit Singh.

Nikhita Gandhi is among the most versatile singers in the Indian film industry as she has crooned songs of multiple genres across Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films. Some of her most famous songs are Tere Pyaar Mein from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ordinary Person from Leo, Ghar from Jab Harry Met Sejal, and Badshah's Jugnu.

Her latest track is Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from one of the most anticipated films of the year, Tiger 3. Featured on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the dance number topping the streaming charts worldwide is composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, and sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi.

The singer had recorded Leke Prabhu Ka Naam last year itself but she didn't know that the song will be used in Tiger 3, tells Nikhita in a freewheeling conversation with DNA India. "I think it was almost an year ago when Pritam Da called me to record the song. I didn't know it was or Tiger 3 then. I also recorded Tere Pyaar Mein and Chedkhaniyan (both composed by Pritam for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Shehzada released earlier this year) around the same time. Then, I couple of weeks back I re-dubbed some lines as some lyrics had changed. Then I got to know that it was for Tiger 3, and I got so excited ecause I had never done a Salman Khan song before."

Viewers are comparing Tiger 3's Leke Prabhu Ka Naam with Pathaan's Besharam Rang as both are the biggest hits of the year, are featured in the two films from YRF Spy Universe, and are filmed on four of the biggest Bollywood superstars - Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, and Katrina Kaif. When we asked Nikhita about these comparisons, she seemed surpised at first and then added, "It's great because Besharam Rang is also a great song. I am really happy to see the film industry also evolved in the direction where we have this universes. Of course, there was an insert of Tiger 3 in Pathaan, this whole crossover thing. Now everybody is trying to do that in film franchises, and it's really cool."

Nikhita also shared with us the best compliment she has received for Leke Prahu Ka Naam. "One of my friends told me 'You know what, so many big films have come out, but after hearing this track, I really felt that Bollywood is back, from the lockdown and all.' That was a really cool compliment. I love the fact that this song has such a 'machaing wala' vibe and everybody is digging into it."

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3 is the fifth film in YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. The spy thriller hits theatres in India on November 12 on the occasion of Diwali and will release in key overseas markets a day earlier on November 11.