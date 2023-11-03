Headlines

Nikhita Gandhi opens up on comparisons between Tiger 3's Leke Prabhu Ka Naam and Pathaan's Besharam Rang | Exclusive

How to know if your phone is hacked? Here's what to do

Delhi Metro to run extra train trips from today as GRAP III comes into effect amid rising air pollution

Meet wife of Infosys' Nandan Nilekani, who donated Rs 46 lakh per day; now India's most generous woman

Abhijeet Khandkekar reveals he took inspiration from his ex-boss, real-life journalist for Duranga 2

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nikhita Gandhi opens up on comparisons between Tiger 3's Leke Prabhu Ka Naam and Pathaan's Besharam Rang | Exclusive

How to know if your phone is hacked? Here's what to do

Delhi Metro to run extra train trips from today as GRAP III comes into effect amid rising air pollution

7 Magnesium rich foods you must have

Home remedies for piles

Lowest total in ODI World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Virat Kohli's Birthday: Know How Eden Gardens Is Planning To Celebrate 'King's Day' | IND vs SA | WC

Shocking revelations! Ankita opens up about ex- bf Sushant Singh Rajput in the Bigg Boss house

IND vs SL: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC23

Abhijeet Khandkekar reveals he took inspiration from his ex-boss, real-life journalist for Duranga 2

BB17: Salman Khan slams Isha Malviya over her relationship with Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar; says 'apni poori life...'

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Nikhita Gandhi opens up on comparisons between Tiger 3's Leke Prabhu Ka Naam and Pathaan's Besharam Rang | Exclusive

Nikhita Gandhi talks about her latest chartbuster Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from Salman Khan and Karina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3, and also shared the best compliment she has received for the track, composed y Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and co-sung by Arijit Singh.

article-main
Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 06:15 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nikhita Gandhi is among the most versatile singers in the Indian film industry as she has crooned songs of multiple genres across Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films. Some of her most famous songs are Tere Pyaar Mein from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ordinary Person from Leo, Ghar from Jab Harry Met Sejal, and Badshah's Jugnu.

Her latest track is Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from one of the most anticipated films of the year, Tiger 3. Featured on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the dance number topping the streaming charts worldwide is composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, and sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi.

The singer had recorded Leke Prabhu Ka Naam last year itself but she didn't know that the song will be used in Tiger 3, tells Nikhita in a freewheeling conversation with DNA India. "I think it was almost an year ago when Pritam Da called me to record the song. I didn't know it was or Tiger 3 then. I also recorded Tere Pyaar Mein and Chedkhaniyan (both composed by Pritam for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Shehzada released earlier this year) around the same time. Then, I couple of weeks back I re-dubbed some lines as some lyrics had changed. Then I got to know that it was for Tiger 3, and I got so excited ecause I had never done a Salman Khan song before."

Viewers are comparing Tiger 3's Leke Prabhu Ka Naam with Pathaan's Besharam Rang as both are the biggest hits of the year, are featured in the two films from YRF Spy Universe, and are filmed on four of the biggest Bollywood superstars - Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, and Katrina Kaif. When we asked Nikhita about these comparisons, she seemed surpised at first and then added, "It's great because Besharam Rang is also a great song. I am really happy to see the film industry also evolved in the direction where we have this universes. Of course, there was an insert of Tiger 3 in Pathaan, this whole crossover thing. Now everybody is trying to do that in film franchises, and it's really cool."

Nikhita also shared with us the best compliment she has received for Leke Prahu Ka Naam. "One of my friends told me 'You know what, so many big films have come out, but after hearing this track, I really felt that Bollywood is back, from the lockdown and all.' That was a really cool compliment. I love the fact that this song has such a 'machaing wala' vibe and everybody is digging into it."

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3 is the fifth film in YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. The spy thriller hits theatres in India on November 12 on the occasion of Diwali and will release in key overseas markets a day earlier on November 11.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Diwali 2023: Indulge in these 7 DIY skincare tips for pre-festive glow

This actor rejected Gabbar in Sholay for another role that was cut, career got ruined, faced discrimination in Bollywood

Apple iPhone 14 Pro available at Rs 86,400 in Flipkart Big Diwali Sale after Rs 42,500 off, check details

Shah Rukh Khan says Dunki will entertain fans more than Jawan, Pathaan: ‘It will speak such…’

Apple alert row: Opposition slams Centre over ‘state-sponsored attack’, say mobile phones ‘compromised’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE