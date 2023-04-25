Netizens make fun of Deepika Padukone's casual airport look: 'Ye kaunse school ki uniform...'

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone enjoys a huge fan following and the actress often keeps sharing her glamorous looks with her fans on Instagram. The actress was recently spotted at the airport in a casual look and her look received mixed views. While some of her fans loved her casual and comfy look, many tolled the actress and compared her outfit to a school uniform.

On Tuesday, Viral Bhayani posted a video on Instagram wherein Deepika Padukone was seen arriving at the airport in an oversized yellow t-shirt that had a blue-collar, strips at the end, and blue flared track pants. The actress completed her look with white sneakers and sunglasses and carried a brown tote bag with her.

A number of fans found her look to be classy and comfy but some made fun of her for her outfit. One of the comments read, “This was my school uniform on Saturdays.” Another comment read, “Which school’s uniform is this?” another user commented, “My son’s school uniform is exactly like this.” Another wrote, “Ace airport fashion lol! Looks like a school uniform. That’s why she married Ranveer, both have awful dressing.” While some appreciated her look and wrote, “No one can match Deepika’s airport looks…she is the best.” Another wrote, “I am definitely recreating this look.”

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the blockbuster movie Pathaan in which she essayed the role of an ISI agent. The actress was seen sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the movie. The spy thriller is directed by Siddharth Anand and marked the comeback of SRK on the big screen. The actress will next be seen in the movie Fighter wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor and will release on January 25, 2024. Other than this, the actress will also be seen in the movie Project K starring Prabhas, Disha Patani, and Amitabh Bachchan.

