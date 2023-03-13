Deepika Padukone channels old Hollywood glamour in stunning black gown at Oscars 2023, fans say 'she's always on point'

Deepika Padukone at the Oscars 2023

The 95th Academy Awards are being presented at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday morning. Over a hundred films are competing across 23 categories for the prestigious awards with plenty of Indian showing at the award ceremony too. Apart from the Indian films being nominated, Indian artistes are making a mark at the ceremony.

Deepika Padukone is one of the presenters at the Academy Awards this year. The actress showed up to the Oscars in a dazzling black gown, wowing everyone at the champagne carpet (the Oscars has done away with red carpet for this year). Pictures of Deepika in an Audrey Hepburn-inpsired black gown with long black gloves surfaced online.

Fans went gaga over Deepika’s chic and glamorous look for the Oscars. “Deepika Padukone was made for that dress and she poured into it,” wrote one fan. Another wrote, “Deepika Padukone is always on point when it comes to fashion.” Many pointed out how she was channelling vintage Hollywood glamour with her outfit. “Deepika Padukone serving that old hollywood glam at the oscars today why am i kinda obsessed actually,” read one comment.

Deepika has already ended up as being called one of the best dressed as this year’s Oscars, alongside the likes of Cara Delevigne and Fan Bingbing.

For the first time in eight decades, three Indian films have been nominated at the Oscars. While Naatu Naatu, the song from RRR, has been nominated for Best Original Song, two documentary films - All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers - are also in contention. In addition, Deepika and Priyanka Chopra are also among the attendees.

The Oscars 2023 are being streamed live in India on Disney+ Hotstar. The grand ceremony is hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.