Deepika Padukone's dance number in her 'real debut' film Aishwarya has netizens calling it 'Besharam Rang in 144p'

Deepika Padukone in her debut film Aishwarya/Reddit

Deepika Padukone made his Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan's reincarnation romantic drama Om Shanti Om in 2007. The actress received multiple Best Debut awards for her sincere portrayal of the superstar Shantipriya and a common girl Sandy in a dual role.



However, many people don't know the fact that Om Shanti Om was not Deepika's debut film. The actress played the titular role in the Kannada-language romantic drama Aishwarya, which was released a year prior to the Farah Khan film. An official remake of the Telugu film Manmadhudu, it also featured Upendra and Daisy Bopanna in the leading roles.



A small clip from her Kannada film, shared on the social media platform Reddit, is going viral on the internet in which Deepika can be seen grooving to the track Manmatha Neenena, written by Dr. V. Nagendra Prasad, composed by Rajesh Ramanath, and sung by Anushka Manchanda.



Netizens shared hilarious reactions to the old clip with one of them even calling it "Besharam Rang in 144p", while another commented, "Put Besharam Rang audio in this video". While one Reddit user praised Deepika saying, "She looks the same even today. She has maintained herself well", another trolled her writing, "Just seen a post where she says she has never been on a film set before Om shanti Om. This movie came out in 2006. Why lie?!".

After making her Bollywood debut opposite SRK in 2007 and starring opposite him in this year's biggest blockbuster Pathaan, Deepika has also worked with Shah Rukh in Chennai Express in 2013 and Happy New Year in 2014. The actress is also reportedly playing a crucial cameo in his upcoming actioner Jawan, set to release on June 2.



