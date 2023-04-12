Search icon
Shah Rukh Khan romances Nayanthara atop boat in leaked clip from set of Atlee's Jawan, watch viral video

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the leading roles, Deepika Padukone, Thalapathy Vijay, and Sanjay Dutt are reportedly playing cameos in Jawan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 07:41 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara on Jawan sets/Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is one of the most awaited Hindi films of the year as it unites the Bollywood superstar with the filmmaker Atlee, who has delivered three huge blockbusters with Thalapathy Vijay, namely Theri, Mersal, and Bigil, in Kollywood. A pan-India release, Jawan will be released on June 2, 2023, in five languages namely Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Ahead of the film's release, the cast and crew are wrapping up the film quickly as Shah Rukh and the leading heroine Nayanthara were seen shooting for a romantic song atop a boat in a leaked clip from the sets. The same video is going viral on the internet. Another leaked photo shows SRK posing with the film's crew.

The Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi plays an antagonist in the Atlee directorial. The film boasts a huge ensemble consisting of Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, and Yogi Babu among others. Deepika Padukone, Thalapathy Vijay, and Sanjay Dutt are reported playing cameos in the action-thriller.

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh made his comeback to the big screen after more than four years with the actioner Pathaan, which turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films in the history of Indian cinema, minting over Rs 1000 crore at the box office worldwide. The Siddharth Anand directorial also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

After Jawan, SRK also has a third film lined up for release later this year, Rajkumar Hirani-directed social comedy Dunki based on the concept of donkey flight, the illegal immigration followed by several Indians to enter foreign nations. Scheduled to release on December 22, the film features Taapsee Pannu as the leading lady.

