Neither Tiger vs Pathaan nor Suhana Khan's film, this is what Shah Rukh Khan will do after Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan will claim the year 2023, but what will he do after his year's last release, Dunki? Let's hear it from the actor himself.

After giving three big films in 2023, Shah Rukh Khan revealed what he has kept for 2024. Khan started 2023 with a bang. His last release Pathaan broke several records and grossed over 1000 crores worldwide. His upcoming action thriller Jawan has already been considered the next big money spinner from the actor. The prevue of Atlee's film has exceeded expectations, and Jawan is considered to break SRK's last film.

After Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will end the year with a big bang. Khan's third release of the year will be Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. But what after Dunki? It was reported that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's Tiger vs Pathaan will go on the floor. Some other reports revealed that Khan will reunite with his daughter Suhana Khan in Pathaan's director Siddharth Anand's next.

However, the actor has some plans for the next year, and he shared the same with his fans. During the recent #AskSRK session, a fan asked him, "Sir Dunki ke baad kya kar rahe ho? 2024 mai film aayega kya? #AskSRK." The actor noticed the tweet and replied to him. Khan revealed, "Dunki ke baad toh Dunki ki feeling enjoy karunga na (After Dunki, I would be enjoying the feeling of Dunki). All work and no play makes us all a dull boy! #Jawan."

Here's the tweet

Dunki ke baad toh Dunki ki feeling enjoy karunga na. All work and no play makes us all a dull boy!! #Jawan https://t.co/z7JMPRvJh8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

The pre-release video of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was released on Monday amid much fanfare. The film is a much-anticipated one, marking director Atlee’s debut in Hindi films and Shah Rukh Khan’s return to a grey character after over a decade. Naturally, the prevue video received a bumper response, crossing 100 million views across platforms within 24 hours, something no Hindi film has done before.

The Jawan prevue now has 112 million views across platforms in all languages. This includes YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram among others. The Hindi language prevue has 47 million views on YouTube alone. No Hind film has managed to touch this figure in this short time, not even Shah Rukh’s previous release Pathaan, which also had a massive buzz around it. Jawan will release in cinemas on September 7, followed by Dunki in December.