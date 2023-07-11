Jawan prevue bulldozes past 100 million views in just 24 hours, Shah Rukh Khan film shatters all Bollywood records

Jawan prevue has racked up 112 million views across platforms in just 24 hours.

The pre-release video of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was released on Monday amid much fanfare. The film is a much-anticipated one, marking director Atlee’s debut in Hindi films and Shah Rukh Khan’s return to a grey character after over a decade. Naturally, the prevue video received bumper response, crossing 100 million views across platforms within 24 hours, something no Hindi film has done before.

The Jawan prevue now has 112 million views across platforms in all languages. This includes YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram among others. The Hindi language prevue has 47 million views on YouTube alone. No Hind film has managed to touch this figure in this short a time, not even Shah Rukh’s previous release Pathaan, which also had a massive buzz around it.

The prevue received positive response from fans and celebs alike, with many hailing Shah Rukh’s action turn as well as Atlee’s signature style of action. Anirudh Ravichander’s background score has been appreciated as well.

Jawan is an action thriller starring Shah Rukh, alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The former is also marking her debut in Hindi films with the release. The film also features Deepika Padukone in a special appearance and her inclusion in the prevue confirmed those rumours. Apart from them, Jawan also features Riddhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Girija Oak. Rumours are swirling that Thalapathy Vijay and Sanjay Dutt have cameos in the film as well. However, these rumours remain unconfirmed.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.