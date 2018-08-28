Nawazuddin Siddiqui to make his Tamil debut with Rajinikanth starrer 'Thalaivar 165'

After entertaining the audience with his fabulous performance in 'Sacred Games', Nawazuddin Siddiqui announced about his next project 'Manto' . He plays the lead role of the Indo- Pakistani Urdu author-writer, Saadat Hasan Manto in the biographical drama.

Now, the versatile actor has made another exciting announcement through his latest Twitter post. Sharing a picture of himself reading the script, Nawaz announced that he has started shooting his first Tamil film with none other than superstar Rajinikanth!

Posting a picture from his makeup van, Nawazuddin said, "Rehearsing my lines for my first Tamil movie #Thalaivar165. Delighted to be working with the Superstar #Thalaivar"

Rehearsing my lines for my first Tamil movie #Thalaivar165. Delighted to be working with the Superstar #Thalaivar pic.twitter.com/JXfVheBAvR — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) August 28, 2018

Director, Karthik Subbaraj too welcomed Nawaz to Tamil cinema on his Instagram page. He wrote: "Welcome to Tamil cinema, sir... We too are delighted to work with you.. #Thalaivar165."

The action drama also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simha, Simran, Sanath Reddy, Munishkanth, Megha Akash and Deepak Ramesh in important roles.