Nawazuddin Siddiqui to make his Tamil debut with Rajinikanth starrer 'Thalaivar 165'

Updated: Aug 28, 2018, 08:29 PM IST

After entertaining the audience with his fabulous performance in 'Sacred Games', Nawazuddin Siddiqui announced about his next project 'Manto' . He plays the lead role of the Indo- Pakistani Urdu author-writer, Saadat Hasan Manto in the biographical drama.

Now, the versatile actor has made another exciting announcement through his latest Twitter post. Sharing a picture of himself reading the script, Nawaz announced that he has started shooting his first Tamil film with none other than superstar Rajinikanth!

Posting a picture from his makeup van, Nawazuddin said, "Rehearsing my lines for my first Tamil movie #Thalaivar165. Delighted to be working with the Superstar #Thalaivar"

Director, Karthik Subbaraj too welcomed Nawaz to Tamil cinema on his Instagram page. He wrote: "Welcome to Tamil cinema, sir... We too are delighted to work with you..  #Thalaivar165."

The action drama also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simha, Simran, Sanath Reddy, Munishkanth, Megha Akash and Deepak Ramesh in important roles.

