This National Award-winning director, who worked with Amitabh, Aamir and Farhan, started as vacuum cleaner salesman

This National Film Award-winning director started as a vacuum cleaner salesman

The filmmaker has given a number of hits and worked with actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aamir Khan, and Farhan Akhtar. He is none other than Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

A number of directors in Bollywood and others have started their journey as an AD, and some even made advertisements before their big Bollywood debut. One such filmmaker who won a National Award was a salesman before becoming a well-known director.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra started by selling vacuum cleaners for Eureka Forbes. Later in I986, he established Flicks Motion Picture Company Private Limited and started his career as an advertisement director. He has directed a number of advertisements for Indian as well as International brands like Coke, Pepsi, Toyota, American Express, and BPL.

Then in 2001, his company released a full-length feature film titled Aks which was written and directed by him. Though the film didn’t do well at the box office, it was critically acclaimed for Amitabh Bachchan’s performance.

His second film Rang De Basanti was a major success and starred Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Kunal Kapoor, and Soha Ali Khan along with others in key roles. The film won him the National Film Award for Best Director and was also chosen as India’s official entry for the Oscars.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s second successful directorial was Farhan Akhtar’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The film was a major commercial and critical success. The filmmaker has also directed several other films like Mirzya, Delhi-6, Aishwarya Rai’s Fanney Khan, Toofan, and more which failed to perform well at the box office.

Now, the filmmaker recently revealed that he is working on three projects and one of them is a mythological period drama based on Karna. South star Suriya is all set to make his Bollywood debut with this film and the shooting of the film is set to complete by the end of the year.

