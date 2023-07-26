Headlines

Bollywood heaps praise on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, celebs call Ranveer-Alia-starrer ‘superhit’

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra reveals Farhan Akhtar-starrer was extension of Delhi-6 | Exclusive

Did The Simpsons predict Elon Musk's renaming of Twitter to X? Here's the truth

Delhi dry days 2023: No liquor sale allowed in capital on these upcoming dates; check list here

Vlogging gone wrong: Vlogger's bike journey takes unexpected turn into canal, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bollywood heaps praise on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, celebs call Ranveer-Alia-starrer ‘superhit’

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra reveals Farhan Akhtar-starrer was extension of Delhi-6 | Exclusive

Did The Simpsons predict Elon Musk's renaming of Twitter to X? Here's the truth

Eye infection: How to cure conjunctivitis naturally?

8 Ways to reduce premature grey hair

7 reasons to avoid eating non-veg food during monsoon

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

DNA: Uproar in parliament over Manipur Violence

DNA | Uproar over Israeli judicial changes: What's it all about?

Bollywood heaps praise on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, celebs call Ranveer-Alia-starrer ‘superhit’

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra reveals Farhan Akhtar-starrer was extension of Delhi-6 | Exclusive

MS Dhoni to make acting debut soon? Wife Sakshi Dhoni reveals the truth

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra reveals Farhan Akhtar-starrer was extension of Delhi-6 | Exclusive

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra believes that he couldn't express his message clearly with Delhi-6, thus he narrated his message in his award-winning blockbuster, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. He also revealed that he didn't start Bhaag Milkha Bhaag as a biopic.

article-main
Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 03:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Farhan Akhtar's sports drama, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), based on India's Flying Sikh, late-sprinter Milkha Singh, completed ten years, and director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is marking the special occasion with a special screening of the national award-winning film. BMB will also re-release in cinemas on August 6, significantly for hearing and speech-impaired people in 30 cities across India. 

Before the special screening, Rakeysh joined DNA for a conversation and recalled the audience's reactions to his film. "The film has completed a decade and continues to inspire people. Wherever I go, people across the world, of different age groups, genders, religions, from different countries, and students from colleges and film schools meet me and discuss the film. Interestingly, they don't tell me if the film is good or the music was good. They share how the movie has touched their heart and inspired them in their life. There has been a universal acceptance of the film. Many people confessed that whenever they feel low Bhaag Milkha Bhaag motivate them to fight hard." 

Before Bhaag Mikha Bhaag, Rakeysh's previous film, Delhi-6 (2008), was released with a good opening, but it tanked at the box office. When he was asked if BMB was an extension to Delhi-6, Mehra agreed, and said, "When Delhi-6 flopped, I thought that people couldn't get my message. I wanted to spread the message of tolerance, peace, and letting go of the ghosts of the past. Ek dusre se ladho mat. Ek dusre ke faith ko samjhe, mil ke rahe, pyaar se rahe. So in a way, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was an extension to Delhi-6. In fact, every step we take further is an extension of our previous actions."

In the past ten years, BMB has earned the title of one of the best biopic made on a sports personality. However, Rakeysh revealed that for him, the movie was never meant to be a biopic, but a reflection of the suffering countless people faced during the partition of India. "I never wanted to make a biopic, but to show the horrors of partition. I wanted to narrate a story with a backdrop of India's separation. The partition is one of the darkest phases of Indian history, where over 30 million people were displaced. It's the largest human migration in the history of mankind. I wanted to depict the pain of partition, and then I got to know about Milkha Singh. This person saw the massacre of his family, and his people at the age of 15. He stayed in a refugee camp, without his parents, with no food, or clothes, and then he went on to break a national record that remained untouched for 60 years. He went on to win a double Gold medal at Asian Games. Singh went on create a world record, even confronted his past in Pakistan, and earned the title of Flying Sikh." Mehra said the main objective of my film was to spread the message, "Log bure nahi hote, halaat bure hote hai," Mehra concluded. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Deepika, Alia, Nayanthara; this actress received maximum votes to become most popular female star in June 2023

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Untold story of Captain Vikram Batra’s heroics; real vs reel facts about India’s ‘Shershaah’

A sneak peek into Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Bali holiday

Son of this millionaire politician, who lives in Rs 4000 crore palace, now has vegetable startup worth…

Yuvraj Singh’s mother Shabnam Singh faces extortion over Zorawar Singh; Gurgaon woman arrested

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE