10 years of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra to host special screening of film in memory of Milkha Singh

To celebrate the 10 years of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the makers are hosting a special screening in memory of Milkha Singh.

As Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the biopic of sprint legend Milkha Singh, completes ten years of release, the film’s director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra will be holding a special screening of the film in memory of the late athlete. The film, which starred Farhan Akhtar as Milkha, was a box office success and a critically-acclaimed film and is often regarded as one of the best biopics made in Bollywood.

The special screening of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag will be held in Mumbai on July 26. Milkha Singh passed away last year at the age of 91. The makers of the film say they want to pay tribute to him with the screening. Bhaga Milkha Bhaag was produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures in association with Rajiv Tandon and editor PS Bharathi under the ROMP Pictures banner.

As a spokesperson from ROMP Pictures, PS Bharathi, said, "It's really a very special movie for me and the entire nation indeed. The Flying Sikh of the nation, the late Milkha Singh is a pride of our country and with this special screening scheduled for 26th July we are giving a tribute to this legend who is an inspiration to millions of people." Ajit Andhare, COO of Viacom18 Studios, added “This iconic film resonates with his indomitable spirit, leaving an indelible mark in the hearts of millions. Our dedication to crafting compelling and enriching narratives was exemplified through this film. 10 years on this story continues to inspire people and celebrate the life of a stalwart.”

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, released in July 2013, also starred Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Pavan Malhotra, Meesha Shafi, Yograj Singh, Art Malik, and Prakash Raj in supporting roles. The film, based on Milkha’s autobiography The Race of My Life, captured his journey from a refugee during Partition to a champion sprinter who almost won an Olympic medal.