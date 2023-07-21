Bhaag Milkha Bhaag turns 10: Farhan Akhtar pens nostalgic post

The 2013 biographical sports drama, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, is a cinematic adaptation of the life of late Indian athlete Milkha Singh, who was also known as The Flying Sikh.

One of Farhan Akhtar’s most memorable performances was in the 2013 biographical drama, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, where he essayed the role of late sprinter Milkha Singh. The iconic film, which hit theatres on July 12, 2013, just turned 10. To mark the special occasion, Farhan Akhtar, as well as Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the director of the movie, took to Instagram and shared a video incorporating some behind the scene glimpses from the making of the drama. The clip features Farhan Akhtar interacting with the legendary Milkha Singh on the sets of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The post also included a special note for the sprinter.

Farhan Akhtar captioned the post, "His warmth, his accolades and his will continue to inspire millions. Remembering the legendary Milkha ji. #10YearsOfBMB #10YearsOfBhaagMilkhaBhaag."

Netizens react to Farhan Akhtar's post

The netizens flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

One user wrote, "Time flies. 10 years to an inspirational movie.”

Another netizen commented, "My favourite biopic. Life changed after watching it. Full of motivation and energy."

One of the comments read, "I remembered my school days in 2013. I had bunked classes to watch this movie with my brother in Novelty, Lucknow.”

About Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The biopic on Milkha Singh showed his inspiring journey from a traumatic childhood when he lost most of his family members during partition, to becoming a national hero. Financed by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, the movie also starred Divya Dutta, Meesha Shafi, Pavan Malhotra, Yograj Singh, Art Malik, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles.

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy provided the tunes for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The movie turned out to be a critical as well as commercial success. Farhan Akhtar received a lot of praise for his portrayal of Milkha Singh. His impressive transformation was also lauded by the audience.

What's next for Farhan Akhtar?

Farhan Akhtar will be returning to direction after 11 years with the movie, Jee Le Zara. The movie is likely to feature Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. While Priyanka Chopra was also supposed to be a part of the film, she has now dropped out of it.