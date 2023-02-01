Farhan Akhtar-Amrita Arora hide face from paparazzi, netizens say ‘kyu peete ho yaar itni’

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Farhan Akhtar and Amrita Arora were recently spotted together in Mumbai and the video of the same is now going viral. However, what caught everyone’s attention was both actors trying to hide their faces from the paps.

One of the social media users commented, “Aisa kam hi kyun krne ka k muhh chupana padee.” The second one said, “Amrita Arora ka kon photo nikalega ...... why is she hiding.” The third one said, “Y r they hiding their Face...Moh Kala karke aaye. Kya..” The fourth one said, “I think they were high in drugs or drunk.”

The fifth person mentioned, “I think in a very bad face .. in short, no makeup wig bla bla.” The sixth one said, “kya faida hua.. patah toh chal he gya ki ye kon h.” The sixth person commented, “Itne badnam log he k mu dikhane k layak nahi rahe ab market me.” The seventh one said, “They could have exited through some back door.. Why in front of media.”

Earlier, in one of the episodes of Moving In With Malaika, Amrita congratulated her sister for spearheading the show and allowing viewers to peep into her life like never before. Malaika become emotional, and then Amrita asked her something that created tension in the air. Amrita recalled that during Malaika's premiere episode with Farah Khan, she stated that her close ones disappointed her in the most crucial days of her life. Amrita asked Malaika if she is disappointed by her as well.

Malaika paused for a few seconds, and then she spilt it. "Sometimes your nearest and dearest are the ones who let you down. In the past, when I went through the lowest phase of my life, when I was getting divorced and moving on, that was the time, I wanted you the most. I needed you as my sister, not someone who would not judge or counsel me. I need you by my side. And you weren't there. You took for a trip with your friends, and came to Goa." Malaika's revelation shunned Amrita, and the former asked, "You have been an amazing mother, amazing friend, an amazing wife, an amazing daughter, when will you be an amazing sister?"

