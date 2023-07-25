Headlines

Watch: Akshay Kumar reacts as US diplomats deliver his dialogues from Rowdy Rathore, Hera Pheri, Khiladi 786

Avika Gor says she gets work because of her talent and not social media: 'If you're trying to please...'

Meet Maharaja of Jaipur, crowned at 12, now owns property worth Rs 20,000 crore, know his lavish lifestyle, net worth

Manipur partially withdraws ban on broadband; mobile internet remains suspended

Jaya Bachchan’s 'intense' look from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Dhindhora Baje Re causes hilarious memefest

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shares this anecdote from the sets

Entertainment

Entertainment

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shares this anecdote from the sets

As Bhaag Milkha Bhaag marks a decade of its release, the makers have decided to re-release the biographical sports drama in theatres on August 6.

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 06:20 PM IST

It has been 10 years since Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s sports biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag hit the theatres. Everything about the Farhan Akhtar-starrer was highly appreciated by movie enthusiasts and critics alike. In order to mark a decade of the film's release, the makers have decided to release the biographical sports drama once again on August 6 in a few select theaters. The reissued version will now feature Indian sign language, making it accessible to the hearing and speech-impaired audience. During an interaction with E-Times, the filmmaker dropped a few anecdotes from the sets of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag anecdote

Recalling one of the instances from the movie, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra revealed that once as they were shooting at National Stadium for a few race scenes Milkha Singh's daughter Sonia visited the sets and after meeting Farhan Akhtar she almost fainted as she thought she was seeing a younger version of her father. He added that as shooting this movie was not an easy process, they just went moment to moment, hour to hour, day by day, and very patiently worked towards what they wanted to do.

About Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, featured the late Milkha Singh’s inspiring journey from a traumatic childhood incident when he lost most of his family members during partition at 12, to becoming a national treasure. The movie also had Divya Dutta, Meesha Shafi, Pavan Malhotra, Yograj Singh, Art Malik, and Prakash Raj in key roles.

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composed the music for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, while Binod Pradhan was the cinematographer.

Apart from doing great business at the box office, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag also received critical acclaim. Farhan Akhtar received a lot of appreciation for his realistic portrayal of the late sprinter.

What's next for Farhan Akhtar?

Farhan Akhtar is likely to don the director’s hat after 11 years for the road trip drama, Jee Le Zara. Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif will essay two of the three female lead roles in the movie. Priyanka Chopra was also supposed to be a part of the film's primary cast, but she had to drop out of the venture.

