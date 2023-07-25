Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shares this anecdote from the sets

As Bhaag Milkha Bhaag marks a decade of its release, the makers have decided to re-release the biographical sports drama in theatres on August 6.

It has been 10 years since Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s sports biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag hit the theatres. Everything about the Farhan Akhtar-starrer was highly appreciated by movie enthusiasts and critics alike. In order to mark a decade of the film's release, the makers have decided to release the biographical sports drama once again on August 6 in a few select theaters. The reissued version will now feature Indian sign language, making it accessible to the hearing and speech-impaired audience. During an interaction with E-Times, the filmmaker dropped a few anecdotes from the sets of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag anecdote

Recalling one of the instances from the movie, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra revealed that once as they were shooting at National Stadium for a few race scenes Milkha Singh's daughter Sonia visited the sets and after meeting Farhan Akhtar she almost fainted as she thought she was seeing a younger version of her father. He added that as shooting this movie was not an easy process, they just went moment to moment, hour to hour, day by day, and very patiently worked towards what they wanted to do.

About Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, featured the late Milkha Singh’s inspiring journey from a traumatic childhood incident when he lost most of his family members during partition at 12, to becoming a national treasure. The movie also had Divya Dutta, Meesha Shafi, Pavan Malhotra, Yograj Singh, Art Malik, and Prakash Raj in key roles.

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composed the music for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, while Binod Pradhan was the cinematographer.

Apart from doing great business at the box office, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag also received critical acclaim. Farhan Akhtar received a lot of appreciation for his realistic portrayal of the late sprinter.

What's next for Farhan Akhtar?

Farhan Akhtar is likely to don the director’s hat after 11 years for the road trip drama, Jee Le Zara. Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif will essay two of the three female lead roles in the movie. Priyanka Chopra was also supposed to be a part of the film's primary cast, but she had to drop out of the venture.