This remake beat Lust Stories 2, Tiku Weds Sheru, Gaslight to become most-watched Hindi OTT film in first half of 2023

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, Gulmohar, and Mission Majnu also feature in the top ten most-watched Hindi direct-to-OTT films in the first half of 2023.

Ormax Media, the popular media consulting firm has released its latest report titled 'Streaming Originals in India: Mid-year review (Jan-Jun 2023)'. The report has listed the top ten most-watched Hindi films released directly on OTT in the first half of 2023. The data is based on the "primary research conducted among audiences across India at a weekly level". Here's a look at the top ten most-watched Bollywood films that the viewers binge-watched from January to June 2023.

Headlined by Sanya Malhotra, the satirical comedy Kathal on Netflix takes the tenth spot in the list as it has been watched by around 7.2 million people. Alaya F's mystery-thriller U-Turn, streaming on ZEE5, has an estimated viewership of 7.7 million people and is the ninth film on the list. Starring Pavail Gulati and Rakul Peet Singh and streaming on JioCinema, I Love You has been seen by around 8.6 million people.

With an estimated viewership of 9.4 million people, Tamannah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, and Kajol's Lust Stories 2 on Netflix takes the seventh spot in the list. Manoj Bajpayee's critically acclaimed legal drama Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, streaming on ZEE5, is the sixth most-watched Hindi film in the first half of 2023 as it is seen by around 9.9 million viewers. Netflix's spy thriller Mission Majnu, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, has an estimated viewership of 10.8 million people.

Tiku Weds Sheru, Prime Video's romantic comedy starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, has been watched by around 11.1 million people and thus, takes the fourth spot. Disney+ Hotstar's mystery thriller Gaslight, starring Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Chitrangda Singh, has been seen by around 12.5 million viewers. Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore in the lead roles, the family drama Gulmohar on Disney+ Hotstar has an estimated viewership of 16.3 million people.

And now, the most-watched Hindi film released directly on OTT in the first half of 2023 is the action-thriller Bloddy Daddy, headlined by Shahid Kapoor and also starring Ronit Roy, Diana Penty, Rajeev Khandelwal, Zeishan Quadri, and Sanjay Kapoor among others. Streaming on JioCinema, Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial is the official remake of the 2011 French film Sleepless Night and has an estimated viewership of 16.6 million people.

Shahid Kapoor shared a screenshot of the Ormax Media report on his Instagram and thanked the audiences as his OTT debut show Farzi, created by Raj & DK for Prime Video, has also emerged as the most-watched Hindi web series in the first half of 2023, as per the same Ormax Media report.



