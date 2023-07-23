This remake beat Lust Stories 2, Tiku Weds Sheru, Gaslight to become most-watched Hindi OTT film in first half of 2023

Headlines

When Rekha reacted to marriage rumours with Vinod Mehra: 'He was always...'

Viral video: Bikini-clad woman's shocking act with bird on beach sparks intense backlash

CBFC asks makers to reduce 'bra' mention, remove Mamata Banerjee reference in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Report

Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar frontrunner for caretaker PM post: Report

IBPS RRB PO Admit card 2023 out at ibps.in: See how to download, important details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

CBFC asks makers to reduce 'bra' mention, remove Mamata Banerjee reference in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Report

Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar frontrunner for caretaker PM post: Report

IBPS RRB PO Admit card 2023 out at ibps.in: See how to download, important details here

Fatty liver: 5 swollen body parts that could be sign of liver disease

6 must-watch films of Suriya

10 biggest monuments built by Mughals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

CBFC asks makers to reduce 'bra' mention, remove Mamata Banerjee reference in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Report

This remake beat Lust Stories 2, Tiku Weds Sheru, Gaslight to become most-watched Hindi OTT film in first half of 2023

Jamie Foxx gets emotional in first video message after his health emergency; Will Smith, Ranveer Singh, others react

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This remake beat Lust Stories 2, Tiku Weds Sheru, Gaslight to become most-watched Hindi OTT film in first half of 2023

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, Gulmohar, and Mission Majnu also feature in the top ten most-watched Hindi direct-to-OTT films in the first half of 2023.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 02:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ormax Media, the popular media consulting firm has released its latest report titled 'Streaming Originals in India: Mid-year review (Jan-Jun 2023)'. The report has listed the top ten most-watched Hindi films released directly on OTT in the first half of 2023. The data is based on the "primary research conducted among audiences across India at a weekly level". Here's a look at the top ten most-watched Bollywood films that the viewers binge-watched from January to June 2023.

Headlined by Sanya Malhotra, the satirical comedy Kathal on Netflix takes the tenth spot in the list as it has been watched by around 7.2 million people. Alaya F's mystery-thriller U-Turn, streaming on ZEE5, has an estimated viewership of 7.7 million people and is the ninth film on the list. Starring Pavail Gulati and Rakul Peet Singh and streaming on JioCinema, I Love You has been seen by around 8.6 million people. 

With an estimated viewership of 9.4 million people, Tamannah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, and Kajol's Lust Stories 2 on Netflix takes the seventh spot in the list. Manoj Bajpayee's critically acclaimed legal drama Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, streaming on ZEE5, is the sixth most-watched Hindi film in the first half of 2023 as it is seen by around 9.9 million viewers. Netflix's spy thriller Mission Majnu, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, has an estimated viewership of 10.8 million people.

Tiku Weds Sheru, Prime Video's romantic comedy starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, has been watched by around 11.1 million people and thus, takes the fourth spot. Disney+ Hotstar's mystery thriller Gaslight, starring Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Chitrangda Singh, has been seen by around 12.5 million viewers. Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore in the lead roles, the family drama Gulmohar on Disney+ Hotstar has an estimated viewership of 16.3 million people.

And now, the most-watched Hindi film released directly on OTT in the first half of 2023 is the action-thriller Bloddy Daddy, headlined by Shahid Kapoor and also starring Ronit Roy, Diana Penty, Rajeev Khandelwal, Zeishan Quadri, and Sanjay Kapoor among others. Streaming on JioCinema, Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial is the official remake of the 2011 French film Sleepless Night and has an estimated viewership of 16.6 million people.

Shahid Kapoor shared a screenshot of the Ormax Media report on his Instagram and thanked the audiences as his OTT debut show Farzi, created by Raj & DK for Prime Video, has also emerged as the most-watched Hindi web series in the first half of 2023, as per the same Ormax Media report.

READ | This OTT show beat Dahaad, Bigg Boss OTT 2, Asur 2 to become most-watched Hindi web series in first half of 2023

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Unbelievable wildlife moment: Buffalo herd tosses giant lion with horns, video is viral

Oppenheimer movie review: Nolan returns to form with spellbinding masterpiece; give Cillian Murphy his Oscar already

Vijay Varma reveals he watched Roadies auditions to prepare for his character in Pink: 'I wanted to sound like...'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt slams Bebika Dhurve, Falaq Naazz for mocking Manisha Rani's personal hygiene - Watch

Meet IAS Tushar Sumera who scored 36 in Maths, 38 in Science, 35 in English

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE