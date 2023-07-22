This OTT show beat Dahaad, Bigg Boss OTT 2, Asur 2 to become most-watched Hindi web series in first half of 2023

Read on to know which show has been watched by most Indian audiences in the first half of 2023, as per an Ormax Media report.

The popular media consulting firm Ormax Media has released its mid-year review report of Streaming Originals in India, which has listed the most-watched Hindi web series in the first half of 2023. The data is based on the "primary research conducted among audiences across India at a weekly level", as per the report. So, let's have a look at the top ten most-watched Hindi OTT shows that the viewers binge-watched on their smartphones and screens from January to June 2023.

With estimated 11.6 million viewers, the comedy show Pop Kaun takes the last spot on the list. Kunal Kemmu, Johnny Lever, Nupur Sanon, Saurabh Shukla, and late Satish Kaushik among others feature in the Disney+ Hotstar series. Ratna Pathak Shah, Raj Babbar, Ayesha Jhulka, and Atul Kulkarni's family comedy Happy Family: Conditions Apply, streaming on Prime Video, has an estimated viewership of 12.4 million people.

The ongoing season of Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan and streaming on JioCinema, has around 13.7 million viewers and is placed eighth on the list. The third season of City of Dreams, Disney+ Hotstar's political drama series starring Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, and Eijaz Khan among others, has an estimated viewership of 14.2 million people.

Prime Video's critically acclaimed serial killer drama Dahaad, featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma in the lead roles, is the sixth show on the list with estimated 15.9 million viewers. The crime drama Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and headlined by Dimple Kapadia and Radhika Madan, has an estimated viewership of 16.2 million people.

Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti's Asur 2, the JioCinema show that blends crime and mythology, has been watched by around 19.3 million people and thus, takes the fourth spot. Disney+ Hotstar's comedy thriller show Taaza Khabar, headlined by the YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam, is the third most-watched Hindi OTT show in the first half of 2023 with 23.5 million viewers.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor's spy thriller The Night Manager is the fifth and the last Disney+ Hotstar series on the list. Around 28.6 million people have seen the show, which was released in two parts with the first four episodes releasing in January and the final three episodes coming out in June.

And now, the most-watched Hindi OTT show in the first half of 2023 is Raj & DK's crime drama Farzi, starring Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Bhuvan Arora, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, and Zakir Hussain in the lead roles. Streaming on Prime Video, the show is leaps ahead of the other shows with an estimated viewership of 37.1 million people.

Shahid Kapoor shared a screenshot of the Ormax Media report on his Instagram and thanked the audiences as his action-thriller Bloody Daddy, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and released directly on JioCinema, has emerged as the most-watched Hindi film in the first half of 2023, as per the same Ormax Media report.



