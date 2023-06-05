This show beat Mirzapur, Scam 1992, Asur, Aspirants to become most popular Indian web series of all time, see full list

This Netflix show is the most popular Indian web series of all time as per IMDb

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) released its list of 50 most popular Indian web series of all time on Monday morning. The list features some of the most watched and most popular web series. Unsurprisingly, the list was dominated by Hindi shows, which did leave several fans of shows in Tamil, Telugu, and other prominent languages a little miffed. Also surprising was the top choice.

The most popular Indian web series of all time is...

To be fair to IMDb, the list was based on page views of these shows from IMDb customers in India between January 1, 2018 and May 10, 2023. The site clarified that the list was determined by fans ‘always’. Netflix’s Sacred Games, which starred Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, topped the list, followed by Prime Video’s gangster drama Mirzapur, and SonyLIV’s Scam 1992, which was based on Harshad Mehta’s stock market scam. Given that Sacred Games had a disappointing second season, many fans weren’t too pleased it beat newer and bigger shows.

Top 10 most popular Indian web series of all time

Other notable inclusions in the top 10 included The Family Man, TVF Aspirants, Criminal Justice, Breathe, Kota Factory, Panchayat, and Pataal Lok, in that order. Surprisingly, hugely popular shows like Asur, Aashram, Aarya, and Abhay failed to make it to the top 10, leading many to question the methodology used.

Absence of regional language shows

The list was comprised only of Hindi-language series, with the notable omission of popular shows like Vilangu and Suzhal. “South Indian web series not a (popular) in India,” asked one netizen. Another commented, “Vilangu webseries will definitely make in to top 10.” Many other fans also criticised the list for not being inclusive enough. It was indeed strange that not a single regional-language show made it to the top 50, but IMDb did not clarify if the list was limited to Hindi-language shows.