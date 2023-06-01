Asur 2 Twitter review: Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti's 'masterpiece' series impresses netizens

A poster of Asur 2

Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, and Riddhi Dogra-starrer crime thriller series Asur is back with its second season, and the first two episodes of the series have left the viewers stunned. Jio Cinema kickstarted the telecast of Asur 2 with two episodes, and netizens are going gaga about it.

Asur 2 starts from the cliffhanger ending of the prequel, and Shubh continues his quest of taking over the world with his army of darkness. After the premiere of the first two episodes, several netizens took their reaction to Twitter and dropped a review about the show.

Here are netizens' reactions to Asur 2

Just watched the first episode of #Asur2

Excellent is the word. just a masterpiece storyline & amazing screenplay.#BarunSobti #ArshadWarsi & that young Shubh literally nailed their performances. Totally impressed!

Ps: Barun what a great evolution as an actor dude — Hit_akshi Fan account (@Believers260) June 1, 2023

Asur is Masterpiece #Asur2

but Ui of Jio Cinema will ruin your experience on Web or App — Shubham Bishnoi (@thataverageekk) June 1, 2023

#Asur2 Itna Late ho gya ke Season 1 main kya hua tha yad nhi aa rha but Worth Watching#Asur2Review #Asur2OnJioCinema #Asur pic.twitter.com/drjryRNuv8 — Pushpendra Raghuwanshi (@Rpushppendra) June 1, 2023

ASUR2!!! Amazing episode and Waiting for next episode #Asur2 @ArshadWarsi your acting superb — Shweta Tomar (@ShwetaT151197) June 1, 2023

दूसरों की वजह से अपने जीवन का आनंद न लेना स्वयं जीवन का अपमान है..!!



What a Masterpiece !



Just Goosebumps, Specially the dialogues ! Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti did a fantastic job again.



Waiting for the next episodes.#Asur2#Asur2OnJioCinema pic.twitter.com/fB6XgZkn8Z — Tanmay Kulkarni(@Tanmaycoolkarni) June 1, 2023

#Asur2 epi-2

The story is layered and the more go in it more tells us about the big ambition and intelligence of the antagonist.

Outstanding the acting of young Subh. He just done fabulous job.

I think the vfx and prosthetic department of series is its negative. But the show pic.twitter.com/402dBwEmk2 — Mr.aggyatt (@hey_its_rd) June 1, 2023

Recently, Barun Sobti shared his views on Asur 2. In a conversation with DNA, Barun said, "Rarely does it happen that season 2 is better than the first one. I feel that if the first season was great, this one is phenomenal. When the first season came out, I remember feeling that this would be one of the best shows India has ever produced. It did turn out to be like that. And the second season is definitely far better than the first. It’s much bigger this time. It’s not confined to a room like last time. The stakes are higher." Asur 2, which also stars Arshad Warsi, Ridhi Dogra, Sharib Hashmi, and Anupriya Goenka, will be streaming free on JioCinema.