Asur 2 Twitter review: Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti's 'masterpiece' series impresses netizens

The first two episodes of Asur 2 have created ripples on the internet. Netizens are praising it and how.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 08:09 PM IST

A poster of Asur 2

Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, and Riddhi Dogra-starrer crime thriller series Asur is back with its second season, and the first two episodes of the series have left the viewers stunned. Jio Cinema kickstarted the telecast of Asur 2 with two episodes, and netizens are going gaga about it. 

Asur 2 starts from the cliffhanger ending of the prequel, and Shubh continues his quest of taking over the world with his army of darkness. After the premiere of the first two episodes, several netizens took their reaction to Twitter and dropped a review about the show. 

A netizen added, "The story is layered and the more go in it more tells us about the big ambition and intelligence of the antagonist. 
Outstanding the acting of young Subh. He just done fabulous job. I think the vfx and prosthetic department of series is its negative. But the show (thumbs up emoji)." Another netizen wrote, "What a Masterpiece! Just Goosebumps, Specially the dialogues!  Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti did a fantastic job again." One of the internet users wrote, "ASUR2!!! Amazing episode 1 and 2 class apart. Waiting for the next episode." 

Here are netizens' reactions to Asur 2

Recently, Barun Sobti shared his views on Asur 2. In a conversation with DNA, Barun said, "Rarely does it happen that season 2 is better than the first one. I feel that if the first season was great, this one is phenomenal. When the first season came out, I remember feeling that this would be one of the best shows India has ever produced. It did turn out to be like that. And the second season is definitely far better than the first. It’s much bigger this time. It’s not confined to a room like last time. The stakes are higher." Asur 2, which also stars Arshad Warsi, Ridhi Dogra, Sharib Hashmi, and Anupriya Goenka, will be streaming free on JioCinema. 

