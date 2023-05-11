Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Vikramaditya Motwane says he wanted 'full closure' for Sacred Games, admits season 2 was 'bit rushed' | Exclusive

Vikramaditya Motwane, the co-director of Sacred Games, opens up on the show's open-ended climax and mixed reviews to second season.

Reported By:Abhimanyu Mathur| Edited By: Abhimanyu Mathur |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 11, 2023, 12:15 PM IST

Vikramaditya Motwane says he wanted 'full closure' for Sacred Games, admits season 2 was 'bit rushed' | Exclusive
Sacred Games starred Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Pankaj Tripathi

Sacred Games was a game changer in the Indian streaming space. There had been web series in India before that but the Anurag Kashyap-Vikramaditya Motwane show transformed how filmmakers looked at the scale and scope of these shows, and enabled bigger stars to head to OTT. The show was critically acclaimed too, at least for its first season. The second and final season, many felt, was a letdown. In a recent conversation with DNA, Motwane, the show’s co-director, opened up on the reactions and the show’s abrupt ending.

Sacred Games, which starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, and Pankaj Tripathi, was based on a book by Vikram Chandra. The gangster thriller’s second season had an open-ended c;osing, which many felt was incomplete. Addressing that, Motwane says, “I am kind of ambivalent towards that. I think the end of season 2 works as the end honestly. Yes, I would have liked to have a full closure around the entire thing, a little bit more. I think season 2 was a bit rushed in terms of things from all sides.”

Motwane adds that the rushed nature of the season, which many critics pointed out as well, was due to the time contraints he and fellow director Anurag Kashyap had while making the show. “Those are the teething pains that you have when you think we have to have a second season within 12 months of the first season. That is the format. I know why they do it even if I am not completely in agreement with the entire process,” he says.

The filmmaker adds that if the western concept of showrunner is introduced in India, shows may be made in a much more structured manner. “We are not set up as yet for the classic showrunner-director format, where the showrunner’s entire job is to be the creative voice while the director is going and executing it. We are not geared for that. It is too early in the day for that,” he says. Circling back to the conclusion of Sacred Games, Motwane adds, “I would have liked a resolution but it is what it is.”

Sacred Games premiered on Netflix in 2018 and the second season in 2019. Neeraj Ghaywan also directed some episodes in season 2. Motwane recently returned to the streaming space after four years with the critically-acclaimed Prime Video show Jubilee. The period drama, set in the Bombay of 1940s and 50s, tells a fictional tale of superstars of the era.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shraddha Kapoor gives glimpse of lavish dinner spread from NMACC gala, shares her look in exquisite Paithani saree
Mukesh Ambani's Antilia to UK's Buckingham Palace: Here are 5 most expensive houses in the world | In pics
AP Dhillon, Karan Aujla and more: 5 Punjabi singers who have been on radar of gangsters
Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr.: Sherlock Holmes, Chaplin, actor's 5 must-watch films apart from Avengers
In pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Los Angeles mansion worth Rs 144 crore
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Explained: How 65 cyber thugs caught in Nuh, cheated 28,000 people of staggering Rs 100 crore
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.