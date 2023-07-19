This star gave 33 consecutive flops, no solo hit in 25 years, still gets films; it's not Akshay, Abhishek, Govinda, Ajay

This Bollywood star holds the dubious record o giving most consecutive flop films (33) and hasn't been in a solo hit in 25 years.

Every actor goes through a rough patch or two in their career. Akshay Kumar, for instance, had a run of several back-to-back hits in the 2010s before the pandemic hit and his fortunes turned. Since 2021, he has had a string on unsuccessful releases. However, Akshay’s patch of 7 flops is not a shade on the longest streak of flop films given by one Bollywood actor. That unwanted streak lasted almost nine years and encompassed 33 films. The surprising thing – the particular actor was still considered a star and continued to get films.

Most consecutive flops by a Bollywood actor

Between 1998 and 2007, Mithun Chakraborty starred in 33 flilms, all of which tanked at the box office. The sequence began after the release of Chandaal, his last solo hit in 1998, and included a series of commercial failures, including Hitler, Yamraaj, Ganga Ki Kasam, Billa No 786, Agniputra, Chalbaaz, Elaan, and Chingaari. During this nine-year period, Mithun acted in only film that grossed over Rs 3 crore. The sequence was eventually broken by Mani Ratnam’s Guru in 2007. Although the film’s stars were Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, Mithun had a supporting role in the film. After that, Mithun reduced the frequency of his films and became less prolific. He also took on supporting roles, never taking a lead role again and consequently, not giving any solo hit in the last 25 years.

How Mithun avoided career setback even after 33 flops

The actor had started his career with a Natonal Award-winning role in Mrigayaa and then starred in Disco Dancer, the highest-grossing Indian film at the time. Through the 80s, he starred in several hits, both as a solo hero and as part of larger ensembles. This gave a stardom an goodwill that spilled to the 90s when his films began to flop. This track record, and an unprecedented popularity in tier-2 and tier-3 cities meant that Mithun was able to retain his stardom even after giving 33 back-to-back flops.