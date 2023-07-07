Bollywood's 'most unsuccessful' actor has 180 flops, still considered a star; it's not Govinda, Dharmendra, Akshay, Ajay

This actor has starred in 180 flop films in his career

Giving a lot of flop films is not on the wish list of any actor. In fact, most actors wish that they do not have to star in even one flop during their career. But such is the fickle and unstable nature of showbiz that nobody can escape failure, not even the biggest of stars. Even superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Raj Kapoor have plenty of flops next to their names (24 and 29 respectively). But their flop meter is very low as compared to the one Bollywood star with most flops ever.

Bollywood star with most flop films in career is...

The Bollywood star who appeared in the highest number of box office flops in their career is Mithun Chakraborty. The actor has appeared in a whopping 180 flop films over the course of his career, giving him a near 60% failure rate. These flops include 47 films that were termed as disasters, again the highest for any actor. And yet, Mithun is considered a star. That is because along with these 180 flops, Mithun has also starred in 50 hit films, the fourth-highest number for any actor. The fact that he has done over 300 films contributes to these high numbers. In the 1990s, Mithun once set the record for most consecutive flop films, when 33 back-to-back films of his films failed from 1993-98.

Other Bollywood actors with highest number of flops

Mithun is the clear leader in the list of Bollywood actor with most flops with 180 such films. At the second spot is Jeetendra with 106 flops. These are the only two actors with over a hundred flops in their careers. Dharmendra is flirting with that line with 99 flops over his career. Rounding off the top five are Rishi Kapoor with 76 and Govinda with 75 flop film respectively. Other names in the top 10 include Sanjay Dutt (70), Amitabh Bachchan (68), Vinod Khanna (64), Akshay Kumar (57), and Rajesh Khanna (55).