Most successful Bollywood star ever has 73 hits, and it's not Amitabh, Shah Rukh, Salman, Rajesh Khanna, or Dilip Kumar

This Bollywood star has given the most box office hits and not SRK, Amitabh, or Salman

Bollywood has seen several stars and superstars over the years. Many of these actors have headlined several successful films. But if one asks who is the actor with most hits against their name, suggestions like Amitabh Bachchan or one of the Khans would float around. The truth is that none of these names actually come close to the 73 hits delivered by this star from the 70s.

Bollywood’s most successful star is...

With 73 box office hits in his career, the most successful Bollywood actor ever is Dharmendra. There is a catch here though. The number is this high because Dharmendra has acted in a lot of films, s compared to some of the other actors. As per various sources, the actor has been part of over 250 films in his life. This means that his 73 hits give him a success rate of around 30%. Some of Dharmendra’s biggest hits include Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Seeta Aur Geeta, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Dharam Veer, Phool Aur Patthar, and Yamla Pagla Deewana. The actor has been part of several multi-starrer and ensemble films too, which have contributed to his hit count. Dharmendra now has a chance to add to his tally with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Top 10 most successful Bollywood actors

Following Dharmendra in the list of most hits by Bollywood stars is Jeetendra with 56 hits in over 200 films. At number 3 is Amitabh Bachchan with 55 hits in 150 movies. Mithun Chakraborty follows with 50 hits in over 300 films. Others in the top 10 include Rajesh Khanna (42), Akshay Kumar (38), Salman Khan (37), Rishi Kapoor (34), Vinod Khanna (33), and Shah Rukh Khan (32).

Bollywood actors with highest success-rate

Another fair way of measuring success is looking at actors who have given highest proportion of hits in their career. Using that metric, Dilip Kumar comes out on top with over half his films being hits. The acting legend had 31 hits in 56 releases. He is followed by Shah Rukh with 32 out of 63, and Aamir with 20 hits out of 43.