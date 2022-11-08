Janhvi Kapoor opens up about glamourous social media presence, says it helps her 'pay for her EMIs'

File Photo

Janhvi Kapoor may lead a glamourous life off-screen, however, her on-screen image has always seen her play the girl next door. Opening up about the same, Janhvi, in a recent interview, said that her social media, documenting her off-screen shenanigans, was for her to 'have fun' and pay off her EMIs.

Janhvi Kapoor, including in her latest film, Mili, has always played relatable, middle-class characters, but her Instagram is full of glamourous shots and photoshoots. Janhvi, in a recent interview, said that this variation often makes it difficult for the audience to accept her in non-glam roles.

"I have been told things like these. ‘The kind of films that you are doing are of a certain beat and your social media presence is quite a contradiction. It will make people harder to buy as those characters if they keep seeing you in this get up’. I am trying to protect myself from being calculative like that. It might throw people off to see me in a Manish Malhotra saree and then in a kurta in a film. But that is my job, my art. I feel very deeply about it and I want to be as real and authentic about it as possible. But I’m not that person in real life. That’s the point of being an actor," Janhvi said in an interview with Galatta Plus.

Speaking further about her social media presence, Janhvi said that it is for her to have fun and maybe get brands on board to help 'pay EMIs with more ease'.

"I don’t want to take it so seriously. My social media is for me to have fun. Hopefully, if I look cute and five extra people like my pictures, I’ll get another brand and I’ll be able to pay for my EMIs with more ease than I was before," the Mili actor said.

On the work front, Jnahvi's film Mili was released in the theatres on November 4. The film is a survival thriller and a remake of the Malayalam hit Helen, directed by Mathukutty Xavier. The film has had a tough time at the box office, earning less than Rs 2 crore nett in its opening weekend.