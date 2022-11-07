Search icon
Viral photos of the Day: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya, Nikki Tamboli stuns in sexy dress

Nikki Tamboli was looking beautiful in the purple dress. She mesmerised everyone while posing for the cameras.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 07, 2022, 10:57 PM IST

On Monday, Bhediya star Varun Dhawan was seen giving his co-star Kriti Sanon a ride. Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli was looking beautiful in the purple dress. 

Take a look at how celebs spent their day:

1. Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon

Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon
1/6

Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon were seen promoting their upcoming film Bhediya. Varun took Kriti on a bike ride.

2. Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan
2/6

Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted in a white shirt and black pants with his mask on.

3. Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff
3/6

Tiger Shroff was seen posing for the cameras in a cream colour t-shirt and green pants. 

4. Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli
4/6

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli was looking stunning in a sexy purple dresses.

5. Govinda

Govinda
5/6

Govinda was spotted in casuals at the Mumbai airport with his wife. He was seen posing with his fans there.

6. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday
6/6

Ananya Panday was looking adorable in a pink outfit. She never fails to win hearts with her smile.

