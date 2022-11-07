Viral photos of the Day: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya, Nikki Tamboli stuns in sexy dress

Nikki Tamboli was looking beautiful in the purple dress. She mesmerised everyone while posing for the cameras.
Take a look at how celebs spent their day:
1. Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon
Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon were seen promoting their upcoming film Bhediya. Varun took Kriti on a bike ride.
2. Ibrahim Ali Khan
Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted in a white shirt and black pants with his mask on.
3. Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff was seen posing for the cameras in a cream colour t-shirt and green pants.
4. Nikki Tamboli
Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli was looking stunning in a sexy purple dresses.
5. Govinda
Govinda was spotted in casuals at the Mumbai airport with his wife. He was seen posing with his fans there.
6. Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday was looking adorable in a pink outfit. She never fails to win hearts with her smile.