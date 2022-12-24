Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer's first poster out, actress teases 'twist' in release date

Merry Christmas poster/Katrina Kaif Instagram

Starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, Merry Christmas is one of the most awaited films because of its unique casting and its director Sriram Raghavan, who has always surprised the audience with his twisted stories such as Andhadhun, Badlapur, and Johnny Gaddaar.

A day ahead of Christmas 2022, the makers of Merry Christmas unveiled the film's first official poster. The poster has a picture of two hands holding wine glasses and clinking them with each other to cheers. The film will hit the theatres in 2023 in Hindi and Tamil, and its exact release date hasn't been announced yet.

Sharing the poster on her Instagram account, Katrina wrote, "We wanted to release the film this Christmas...but there is a TWIST See you in cinemas soon! #MerryChristmas." Vijay, too, dropped the poster on his Instagram with the caption, "#MerryChristmas coming soon."

The film was initially announced to be released on December 23 this year, along with Cirkus. It was going to be a triple clash at the box office as Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon-starrer dystopian action film Ganapath was also slated to release his Friday, but Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty's film managed to grab a solo release, thanks to the delay in the other two films.



Apart from Merry Christmas, Vijay will be seen in Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Prime Video series Farzi with Shahid Kapoor next year. On the other hand, Katrina will return back to sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Tiger 3, which will hit the theatres on Diwali 2023.