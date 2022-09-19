Search icon
Katrina Kaif drops photos of Vijay Sethupathi, director Sriram Raghavan from Merry Christmas sets

Slated to release on December 23, Merry Chritsmas will clash with Ranveer Singh's comedy Cirkus and Tiger Shroff starrer actioner Ganapath.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 02:45 PM IST

Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif, on Sunday, September 18, shared some behind-the-lens pictures from the sets of her upcoming film Merry Christmas in which she shares screen space with the Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi. The suspense thriller film is directed by Sriram Raghavan of Andhadhun and Badlapur fame.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Katrina shared a string of pictures. In the first picture, the Baar Baar Dekho actress shared a picture of clapboard with Merry Christmas written on it. The actor captioned the picture as "Work Work Work". Katrina captioned the second photo "Directed by" which featured a black and white picture of director Sriram Raghavan as he looked into the camera. The third picture was a monochrome picture shot by Katrina herself, showcasing South actor Vijay Sethupathi facing the camera with an intense look.

The upcoming film will be the first time Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen together on screen. It also marks Sriram Raghavan's return to direction after his critically and commercially acclaimed thriller Andhadhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu hit the screens in 2018.

READ | Katrina Kaif's leaked photos with Radikaa Sarathkumar from Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas sets go viral

Slated to release on December 23, two days before the Christmas festival, Merry Chritsmas will release alongside Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh's comedy Cirkus and Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon starrer dystopian action thriller Ganapath in a triple clash at the box office.

Meanwhile, before Raghavan's film, Katrina will be next seen in an upcoming horror comedy Phone Booth alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles, which is slated to release on November 4, 2022. The film will clash with Arjun Kapoor's dark comedy film Kuttey. Apart from these two films, the actress also has an action thriller film Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan, which is all set to hit the theatres on April 23, 2023. She is also a part of Farhan Akhtar's next directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

