Meet Varinder Singh Ghuman, who beats up Salman, Shah Rukh in Tiger 3; 130kg vegetarian bodybuilder with 53 inch chest

Varinder Singh Ghuman plays an antagonist in Tiger 3 and has a fight scene with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Tiger 3 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The mega-budget YRF Spy Universe film stars Salman Khan in his third appearance as the superspy Tiger. And while Tiger and Zoya (Katrina Kaif) returning is a big deal for fans, there is also buzz about the villain played by Emraan Hashmi. But Tiger 3 has another villain and a big one too, at least in terms of physical stature. That man is Varinder Singh Ghuman, a 6’4”, 130 kg giant who will beat up Salman Khan in the film.

Who is Varinder Singh Ghuman

Varinder Singh Ghuman is a legend in the world of bodybuilding. The former Mr Asia runner-up has been active in the field for a decade. He was the first Indian bodybuilder to secure the pro card from the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB), given only to the topmost professional bodybuilders from across the world. He has also worked in a number of movies as well ranging from Punjabi film Kabaddi Once Again to Bollywood titles like Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans and Marjaavaan.

Varinder Singh Ghuman’s Tiger 3 role

Sources say that Ghuman is playing an antagonist in Tiger 3. As per sources, Salman and Shah Rukh had shot a high-octane action sequence for Tiger 3 in April. A report in Bollywood Hungama says that the two actors will be involved in an intense fight sequence with a villain played by Varinder Singh Ghuman. It is to be noted that the primary antagonist of Tiger 3 is being played by Emraan Hashmi, which means Varinder either plays his henchman or a secondary villain.

About Tiger 3

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 stars Salman, Katrina, and Emraan with a cameo from Shah Rukh. The film is part of the larger YRF Spy Universe and a direct sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai. It releases in theatres on Diwali, November 12.