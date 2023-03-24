Meet Varinder Singh Ghuman, vegetarian bodybuilder who will go toe-to-toe with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger 3

Varinder Singh Ghuman with Salman Khan

As details about Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 surface, fans are getting for part 2 of the match up of Pathaan and Tiger. It was confirmed months ago that the two actors will have a fight sequence in the spy thriller. But now, new leaks have revealed who they will be fighting. And their opponent is a formidable one, someone who can give a run to both Salman and Shah Rukh in terms of physique. Bodybuilding legend and former Mr Asia runner-up Varinder Singh Ghuman will be the one going toe-to-toe with the superstars in Tiger 3.

What is Varinder Singh Ghuman’s role in Tiger 3?

As per sources, Salman and Shah Rukh will shoot a high-octane action sequence for Tiger 3 in the end of April. Trade sources say that the week-long action sequence will go a notch higher than what the two actors did in Pathaan. A report in Bollywood Hungama says that the two actors will be involved in an intense fight sequence with a villain played by Varinder Singh Ghuman. It is to be noted that the primary antagonist of Tiger 3 is being played by Emraan Hashmi, which means Varinder either plays his henchman or a secondary villain. Details on this are unclear for now.

Varinder Singh Ghuman’s impressive accomplishments in bodybuilding

Varinder is a professional bodybuilder and actor, who has won the prestigious Mr India title and finished second at Mr Asia. He was the first Indian bodybuilder to secure the pro card from the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB), given only to the topmost professional bodybuilders from across the world. The bodybuilder has also worked in a few films over the years, ranging from Punjabi film Kabaddi Once Again to Bollywood titles like Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans and Marjaavaan.

When Arnold Schwarzenegger handpicked Varinder Singh Ghuman

In 2013, Varinder managed quite an achievement when he was picked by legendary bodybuilder and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger as the face of his products. Varinder endorsed Arnold’s products in Asia and served as the brand ambassador of the brand for years. The vegan bodybuilder had told Hindustan Times back then, “It was during a visit to Spain for a competition for the Arnold Classic Bodybuilding Championship that I got to meet the star. I was a top ranker at the event and Arnold was enthralled to see my body and that I was the tallest bodybuilder from India.” Schwarzenegger put up a Facebook post about the Indian and called him ‘an amazing talent’.

Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes Pathaan and War. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and is scheduled to be released in theatres on November 10, 2023.