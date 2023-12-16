Meet superstar who worked in over 100 films, went missing suddenly, is yet to be found, his wife is...

After getting no work for years, Raj Kiran's financial condition started becoming weak and his wife Roopa also started living separately with their daughter. It was also heard that the family fraudulently grabbed all his property.

Today, we will talk about a dashing hero of the 80s, who spread the magic of his acting in around 100 films but, due to continuously playing the same roles, he gradually moved away from the film world. The reason was lack of work. Due to this, his financial condition started to deteriorate and amid all these problems, his wife also went away from him along with their daughter. All these things had a very bad effect on the heart and mind of the actor. The actor started suffering from depression and then suddenly went to New York in search of work. We are talking about the famous actor of the 80s, Raj Kiran.

Raj Kiran, who spread the magic of his acting in films like 'Karz', 'Teri Meherbaniyan', 'Ghar Ho To Aisa', and 'Bulundi', worked in many superhit films. He received a lot of praise, but today he has been missing for years and no information has been found about him till now. Meanwhile, news of his demise also surfaced, but Raj Kiran's brother revealed that the actor is still alive. However, no one was aware of where he was and what he was doing.

There was a time when there was huge demand for Raj Kiran Mahtani in films, but after doing the same roles, there came a time when he stopped getting work. When he stopped getting work in films, Raj Kiran turned to the small screen, but here too, the actor's talent did not work out.

After getting no work for years, Raj Kiran's financial condition started becoming weak and his wife Roopa also started living separately with their daughter. It was also heard that the family fraudulently grabbed all his property. After his career declined, Raj Kiran went into depression and faced some domestic crises as well. In the early 2000s, he was admitted to Byculla Mental asylum in Mumbai. Amidst all this, Raj Kiran left everything and went to New York in the hope of earning money.

When things did not work out even after going to New York, he started driving a taxi and suddenly went missing. On a vacation to the United States in 2011, Rishi Kapoor called the missing actor’s brother, Gobind Mahtani, who informed him that the actor was residing in an Atlanta asylum owing to a mental ailment. Rishi Kapoor called Raj Kiran's wife and daughter and informed them about this. However, Raj Kiran’s daughter Rishika refuted this claim and stated that the family had no clue about where he was for 25 years. His daughter Rishika Mahtani shares a birthday post every year in memory of her father.

Let us tell you, that Raj Kiran had worked with Rishi Kapoor in many films. Apart from this, there was a good friendship between the two. This was the reason when the news of Raj Kiran's demise came, Rishi Kapoor left no stone unturned in locating him. When Raj Kiran started flopping in films, many film stars also decided to give up on him and he was fired from many films. At a time when the actor needed his family the most, his own people also left him. The actor’s whereabouts are currently unknown.

According to reports, after waiting for Raj Kiran for many years, his wife Roopa Mahtani got married again and now her name is Roopa Mashruwala.

